MLB legend Jose Canseco's daughter Josie radiates glamor in Alberta Ferretti's vintage green dress at Golden Globes 2024

Throughout the late 1980s and into the 1990s, Jose Canseco's bat posed one of the most pertinent offensive threat in baseball. Although Canseco's playing days are far behind him now, his daughter Josie has kept the family name relevant.

Known for her modelling work and social media influence, Josie Canseco has over 1 million followers on Instagram. Although her family name undoubtedly gave her a head start in life, Josie worked hard to boost and maintain her public image, and the results show as much.

At the 81st annual Golden Globes, Josie Canseco dressed to impress. Clad in an immaculate green dress from Italian fashion designer Alberta Ferreti, Canseco thanked sponsor Moet et Chandon champagne, who appears to have treated the 27-year-old star to a healthy supply of their product at the event.

Josie Canseco dazzled in a spectacular green dress from Alberta Ferreti

Born in 1996 while Jose Canseco was playing for the Boston Red Sox, Josie has been reportedly involved in some high-profile romances. Alleged former boyfriends include rapper Mike Stud, model Brody Jenner and YouTube personality Logan Paul for a brief time in 2020.

"josie canseco and logan paul aren’t just any power couple, they are THE power couple that we all needed" - paige loves jos

Born in Cuba, but raised in Florida, Josie's father Jose Canseco was a titan of his time. After winning the Baseball America Minor League Player of the Year Award in 1985, Canseco was promoted to the Oakland Athletics, where his career really began to take off.

In 1986, Canseco hit .240/.318/.457 with 33 home runs and 117 RBIs to capture the AL Rookie of the Year Award. Two seasons later, Canseco was crowned AL MVP after hitting 307/.391/.569 with 42 home runs and 124 RBIs, figures that led MLB in both categories.

However, Canseco's later career as well as his retirement were wracked with scandal. Charges of fighting, inebriated driving and steroid use have all served to stain Canseco's reputation since he called it quits on his baseball career in 2001 after appearing in 76 games for the Chicago White Sox that year.

Jose Canseco's daughter Josie is making headlines in a very different way than her father

Regarded as one of the strongest men of his time, Jose Canseco's image is a stark contrast from the one that his daughter Josie projects. While Jose may no longer be making the headlines, at least he can rely on his daughter to carry on the family tradition of living in the limelight.

