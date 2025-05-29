May 29 brings a fresh wave of MLB showdowns loaded with breakout names and playoff-race heat. At Rogers Centre, the Oakland Athletics look to snap their road woes against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Brent Rooker and young sensation Jacob Wilson trying to outslug Toronto’s power core of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and George Springer.
Jose Berrios takes the mound for the Blue Jays, aiming to stifle an Athletics lineup desperate for momentum as the AL Wild Card picture begins to tighten.
Out west in Seattle, it’s a showcase of young firepower as the Mariners host the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park. Julio Rodriguez continues to pace Seattle’s offense alongside Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena, while the Nationals lean on breakout stars CJ Abrams, James Wood and Nathaniel Lowe to make noise in the NL East.
With MacKenzie Gore and Emerson Hancock squaring off on the mound, this game promises explosive at-bats and pivotal moments in the middle of a fast-closing May schedule.
MLB Lineups Today
Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies (1:05 PM ET)
Atlanta Braves (Away Team)
- RF Ronald Acuna
- 3B Austin Riley
- DH Marcell Ozuna
- 1B Matt Olson
- C Sean Murphy
- 2B Ozzie Albies
- CF Michael Harris
- LF Eli White
- SS Nick Allen
- SP: AJ Smith-Shawver
Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team)
- 2B Bryson Stott
- SS Trea Turner
- 1B Bryce Harper
- DH Kyle Schwarber
- RF Nick Castellanos
- LF Max Kepler
- C J.T. Realmuto
- 3B Alec Bohm
- CF Brandon Marsh
- SP: Cristopher Sanchez
Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies (6:45 PM ET)
Atlanta Braves (Away Team)
- RF Ronald Acuna
- 3B Austin Riley
- DH Marcell Ozuna
- 1B Matt Olson
- C Sean Murphy
- 2B Ozzie Albies
- CF Michael Harris
- LF Eli White
- SS Nick Allen
- SP: Chris Sale
Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team)
- SS Trea Turner
- 1B Bryce Harper
- DH Kyle Schwarber
- RF Nick Castellanos
- C J.T. Realmuto
- 3B Alec Bohm
- 2B Edmundo Sosa
- LF Weston Wilson
- CF Johan Rojas
- SP: Zack Wheeler
Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Oakland Athletics (Away Team)
- RF Lawrence Butler
- SS Jacob Wilson
- DH Brent Rooker
- LF Tyler Soderstrom
- 3B Miguel Andujar
- C Shea Langeliers
- 1B CJ Alexander
- 2B Luis Urias
- CF Daz Clarke
- SP: Jacob Lopez
Toronto Blue Jays (Home Team)
- SS Bo Bichette
- 1B Vladimir Guerrero
- RF Anthony Santander
- DH George Springer
- C Alejandro Kirk
- CF Daulton Varsho
- 3B Ernie Clement
- LF Myles Straw
- 2B Michael Stefanic
- SP: Jose Berrios
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros
Tampa Bay Rays (Away Team)
- DH Yandy Diaz
- RF Josh Lowe
- 2B Brandon Lowe
- 3B Junior Caminero
- 1B Jonathan Aranda
- LF Carson Simpson
- SS Jose Caballero
- CF Kameron Misner
- C Danny Jansen
- SP: Shane Baz
Houston Astros (Home Team)
- SS Jeremy Pena
- 3B Isaac Paredes
- LF Jose Altuve
- 1B Christian Walker
- C Victor Caratini
- CF Jake Meyers
- DH Yainer Diaz
- RF Cam Smith
- 2B Mauricio Dubon
- SP: Ryan Gusto
Washington Nationals vs. Seattle Mariners
Washington Nationals (Away Team)
- SS CJ Abrams
- LF James Wood
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- C Keibert Ruiz
- 2B Luis Garcia
- DH Josh Bell
- CF Robert Hassell
- 3B Jose Tena
- RF Daylen Lile
- SP: MacKenzie Gore
Seattle Mariners (Home Team)
- SS J.P. Crawford
- CF Julio Rodriguez
- C Cal Raleigh
- LF Randy Arozarena
- DH Mitch Garver
- RF Dylan Moore
- 1B Donovan Solano
- 3B Blake Williamson
- 2B Leo Rivas
- SP: Emerson Hancock