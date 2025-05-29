May 29 brings a fresh wave of MLB showdowns loaded with breakout names and playoff-race heat. At Rogers Centre, the Oakland Athletics look to snap their road woes against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Brent Rooker and young sensation Jacob Wilson trying to outslug Toronto’s power core of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and George Springer.

Ad

Jose Berrios takes the mound for the Blue Jays, aiming to stifle an Athletics lineup desperate for momentum as the AL Wild Card picture begins to tighten.

Out west in Seattle, it’s a showcase of young firepower as the Mariners host the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park. Julio Rodriguez continues to pace Seattle’s offense alongside Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena, while the Nationals lean on breakout stars CJ Abrams, James Wood and Nathaniel Lowe to make noise in the NL East.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With MacKenzie Gore and Emerson Hancock squaring off on the mound, this game promises explosive at-bats and pivotal moments in the middle of a fast-closing May schedule.

MLB Lineups Today

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies (1:05 PM ET)

Atlanta Braves (Away Team)

RF Ronald Acuna

3B Austin Riley

DH Marcell Ozuna

1B Matt Olson

C Sean Murphy

2B Ozzie Albies

CF Michael Harris

LF Eli White

SS Nick Allen

SP: AJ Smith-Shawver

Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team)

Ad

2B Bryson Stott

SS Trea Turner

1B Bryce Harper

DH Kyle Schwarber

RF Nick Castellanos

LF Max Kepler

C J.T. Realmuto

3B Alec Bohm

CF Brandon Marsh

SP: Cristopher Sanchez

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies (6:45 PM ET)

Atlanta Braves (Away Team)

RF Ronald Acuna

3B Austin Riley

DH Marcell Ozuna

1B Matt Olson

C Sean Murphy

2B Ozzie Albies

CF Michael Harris

LF Eli White

SS Nick Allen

SP: Chris Sale

Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team)

SS Trea Turner

1B Bryce Harper

DH Kyle Schwarber

RF Nick Castellanos

C J.T. Realmuto

3B Alec Bohm

2B Edmundo Sosa

LF Weston Wilson

CF Johan Rojas

SP: Zack Wheeler

Ad

Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Oakland Athletics (Away Team)

RF Lawrence Butler

SS Jacob Wilson

DH Brent Rooker

LF Tyler Soderstrom

3B Miguel Andujar

C Shea Langeliers

1B CJ Alexander

2B Luis Urias

CF Daz Clarke

SP: Jacob Lopez

Toronto Blue Jays (Home Team)

SS Bo Bichette

1B Vladimir Guerrero

RF Anthony Santander

DH George Springer

C Alejandro Kirk

CF Daulton Varsho

3B Ernie Clement

LF Myles Straw

2B Michael Stefanic

SP: Jose Berrios

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros

Tampa Bay Rays (Away Team)

Ad

DH Yandy Diaz

RF Josh Lowe

2B Brandon Lowe

3B Junior Caminero

1B Jonathan Aranda

LF Carson Simpson

SS Jose Caballero

CF Kameron Misner

C Danny Jansen

SP: Shane Baz

Houston Astros (Home Team)

SS Jeremy Pena

3B Isaac Paredes

LF Jose Altuve

1B Christian Walker

C Victor Caratini

CF Jake Meyers

DH Yainer Diaz

RF Cam Smith

2B Mauricio Dubon

SP: Ryan Gusto

Washington Nationals vs. Seattle Mariners

Washington Nationals (Away Team)

SS CJ Abrams

LF James Wood

1B Nathaniel Lowe

C Keibert Ruiz

2B Luis Garcia

DH Josh Bell

CF Robert Hassell

3B Jose Tena

RF Daylen Lile

SP: MacKenzie Gore

Ad

Seattle Mariners (Home Team)

SS J.P. Crawford

CF Julio Rodriguez

C Cal Raleigh

LF Randy Arozarena

DH Mitch Garver

RF Dylan Moore

1B Donovan Solano

3B Blake Williamson

2B Leo Rivas

SP: Emerson Hancock

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More