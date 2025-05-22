MLB Lineups Today: Complete Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Rangers vs. Yankees, Mariners vs. Astros & More | May 22, 2025

As the MLB season inches closer to its summer stretch, May 22 lines up with a slate of games that feel anything but routine. The spotlight shines on Yankee Stadium, where the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees wrap up their series with a premier pitching duel. Nathan Eovaldi, sporting a sparkling 1.61 ERA, squares off against Carlos Rodon, who’s rediscovered his ace form in the Bronx. With both teams firmly in the playoff hunt and offenses built to punish mistakes, expect tension from first pitch to final out in this morning matinee.

Ad

Later in the evening, the AL West heats up as the Seattle Mariners land in Houston to battle the Astros in a clash carrying early postseason vibes. These clubs have traded blows all season in a division where every head-to-head win matters.

MLB Lineups Today

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees

Texas Rangers (Away Team):

CF Sam Haggerty

LF Wyatt Langford

3B Josh Jung

DH Adolis Garcia

2B Marcus Semien

C Jonah Heim

1B Jake Burger

RF Kevin Pillar

SS Ezequiel Duran

SP: Nathan Eovaldi

Ad

Trending

New York Yankees (Home Team):

CF Trent Grisham

RF Aaron Judge

LF Cody Bellinger

1B Paul Goldschmidt

DH Jasson Dominguez

SS Anthony Volpe

C Austin Wells

2B DJ LeMahieu

3B Jorbit Vivas

SP: Carlos Rodon

San Diego Padres vs. Toronto Blue Jays

San Diego Padres (Away Team):

RF Fernando Tatis Jr.

1B Luis Arraez

3B Manny Machado

CF Jackson Merrill

SS Xander Bogaerts

DH Gavin Sheets

2B Jake Cronenworth

C Elias Diaz

LF Jason Heyward

SP: Stephen Kolek

Toronto Blue Jays (Home Team):

Ad

SS Bo Bichette

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

CF Daulton Varsho

RF George Springer

C Alejandro Kirk

DH Anthony Santander

3B Addison Barger

2B Ernie Clement

LF Nathan Lukes

SP: Bowden Francis

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies (Away Team):

2B Bryson Stott

SS Trea Turner

1B Bryce Harper

DH Kyle Schwarber

RF Nick Castellanos

LF Max Kepler

C J.T. Realmuto

3B Alec Bohm

CF Brandon Marsh

SP: Ranger Suarez

Colorado Rockies (Home Team):

LF Jordan Beck

SS Ezequiel Tovar

DH Hunter Goodman

1B Michael Toglia

CF Brenton Doyle

3B Ryan McMahon

RF Tyrone Freeman

2B Kyle Farmer

C Jacob Stallings

SP: German Marquez

Ad

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics

Los Angeles Angels (Away Team):

SS Zach Neto

1B Nolan Schanuel

LF Taylor Ward

DH Jorge Soler

C Logan O'Hoppe

3B Yoan Moncada

2B Luis Rengifo

RF Jo Adell

CF Matthew Lugo

SP: Tyler Anderson

Oakland Athletics (Home Team):

SS Jacob Wilson

DH Brent Rooker

1B Tyler Soderstrom

C Shea Langeliers

LF Miguel Andujar

RF Lawrence Butler

CF JJ Bleday

2B Luis Urias

3B Gio Urshela

SP: Luis Severino

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers

Cleveland Guardians (Away Team):

Ad

LF Steven Kwan

CF Angel Martinez

3B Jose Ramirez

DH Kyle Manzardo

1B Carlos Santana

2B Daniel Schneemann

SS Gabriel Arias

C Bo Naylor

RF Nolan Jones

SP: Tanner Bibee

Detroit Tigers (Home Team):

RF Kerry Carpenter

2B Gleyber Torres

3B Zach McKinstry

LF Riley Greene

1B Spencer Torkelson

DH Colt Keith

C Dillon Dingler

SS Trey Sweeney

CF Javier Baez

SP: Jack Flaherty

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers (Away Team):

2B Brice Turang

C William Contreras

CF Jackson Chourio

DH Christian Yelich

1B Rhys Hoskins

LF Isaiah Collins

RF Sal Frelick

3B Caleb Durbin

SS Joey Ortiz

SP: Carlos Rodriguez

Ad

Pittsburgh Pirates (Home Team):

CF Oneil Cruz

DH Andrew McCutchen

RF Bryan Reynolds

C Joey Bart

1B Spencer Horwitz

3B Ke'Bryan Hayes

LF Alexander Canario

2B Adam Frazier

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa

SP: Mike Burrows

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

Baltimore Orioles (Away Team):

2B Jackson Holliday

C Adley Rutschman

SS Gunnar Henderson

RF Ramon Laureano

DH Ryan O'Hearn

1B Ryan Mountcastle

CF Cedric Mullins

LF Heston Kjerstad

3B Ramon Urias

SP: Cade Povich

Boston Red Sox (Home Team):

LF Jarren Duran

DH Rafael Devers

3B Alex Bregman

RF Rob Refsnyder

2B Kody Campbell

SS Trevor Story

1B Nick Sogard

C Connor Wong

CF Ceddanne Rafaela

SP: Lucas Giolito

Ad

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

Atlanta Braves (Away Team):

LF Eli White

3B Austin Riley

DH Marcell Ozuna

1B Matt Olson

C Sean Murphy

2B Ozzie Albies

CF Michael Harris

RF Stuart Fairchild

SS Nick Allen

SP: AJ Smith-Shawver

Washington Nationals (Home Team):

SS CJ Abrams

RF Alex Call

LF James Wood

C Keibert Ruiz

1B Nathaniel Lowe

DH Josh Bell

3B Amed Rosario

CF Jacob Young

2B Luis Garcia

SP: Trevor Williams

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

Seattle Mariners (Away Team):

SS J.P. Crawford

DH Jorge Polanco

CF Julio Rodriguez

C Cal Raleigh

LF Randy Arozarena

1B Rowdy Tellez

RF Leody Taveras

2B Dylan Moore

3B Brian Williamson

SP: George Kirby

Ad

Houston Astros (Home Team):

SS Jeremy Pena

3B Isaac Paredes

2B Jose Altuve

1B Christian Walker

DH Yainer Diaz

C Victor Caratini

CF Jake Meyers

LF Zach Dezenzo

RF Cam Smith

SP: Lance McCullers

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More