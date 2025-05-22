  • home icon
  MLB Lineups Today: Complete Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Rangers vs. Yankees, Mariners vs. Astros & More | May 22, 2025

MLB Lineups Today: Complete Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Rangers vs. Yankees, Mariners vs. Astros & More | May 22, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified May 22, 2025 10:32 GMT
MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn

As the MLB season inches closer to its summer stretch, May 22 lines up with a slate of games that feel anything but routine. The spotlight shines on Yankee Stadium, where the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees wrap up their series with a premier pitching duel. Nathan Eovaldi, sporting a sparkling 1.61 ERA, squares off against Carlos Rodon, who’s rediscovered his ace form in the Bronx. With both teams firmly in the playoff hunt and offenses built to punish mistakes, expect tension from first pitch to final out in this morning matinee.

Later in the evening, the AL West heats up as the Seattle Mariners land in Houston to battle the Astros in a clash carrying early postseason vibes. These clubs have traded blows all season in a division where every head-to-head win matters.

MLB Lineups Today

Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees

Texas Rangers (Away Team):

  • CF Sam Haggerty
  • LF Wyatt Langford
  • 3B Josh Jung
  • DH Adolis Garcia
  • 2B Marcus Semien
  • C Jonah Heim
  • 1B Jake Burger
  • RF Kevin Pillar
  • SS Ezequiel Duran
  • SP: Nathan Eovaldi
New York Yankees (Home Team):

  • CF Trent Grisham
  • RF Aaron Judge
  • LF Cody Bellinger
  • 1B Paul Goldschmidt
  • DH Jasson Dominguez
  • SS Anthony Volpe
  • C Austin Wells
  • 2B DJ LeMahieu
  • 3B Jorbit Vivas
  • SP: Carlos Rodon

San Diego Padres vs. Toronto Blue Jays

San Diego Padres (Away Team):

  • RF Fernando Tatis Jr.
  • 1B Luis Arraez
  • 3B Manny Machado
  • CF Jackson Merrill
  • SS Xander Bogaerts
  • DH Gavin Sheets
  • 2B Jake Cronenworth
  • C Elias Diaz
  • LF Jason Heyward
  • SP: Stephen Kolek

Toronto Blue Jays (Home Team):

  • SS Bo Bichette
  • 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
  • CF Daulton Varsho
  • RF George Springer
  • C Alejandro Kirk
  • DH Anthony Santander
  • 3B Addison Barger
  • 2B Ernie Clement
  • LF Nathan Lukes
  • SP: Bowden Francis

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies (Away Team):

  • 2B Bryson Stott
  • SS Trea Turner
  • 1B Bryce Harper
  • DH Kyle Schwarber
  • RF Nick Castellanos
  • LF Max Kepler
  • C J.T. Realmuto
  • 3B Alec Bohm
  • CF Brandon Marsh
  • SP: Ranger Suarez

Colorado Rockies (Home Team):

  • LF Jordan Beck
  • SS Ezequiel Tovar
  • DH Hunter Goodman
  • 1B Michael Toglia
  • CF Brenton Doyle
  • 3B Ryan McMahon
  • RF Tyrone Freeman
  • 2B Kyle Farmer
  • C Jacob Stallings
  • SP: German Marquez
Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics

Los Angeles Angels (Away Team):

  • SS Zach Neto
  • 1B Nolan Schanuel
  • LF Taylor Ward
  • DH Jorge Soler
  • C Logan O'Hoppe
  • 3B Yoan Moncada
  • 2B Luis Rengifo
  • RF Jo Adell
  • CF Matthew Lugo
  • SP: Tyler Anderson

Oakland Athletics (Home Team):

  • SS Jacob Wilson
  • DH Brent Rooker
  • 1B Tyler Soderstrom
  • C Shea Langeliers
  • LF Miguel Andujar
  • RF Lawrence Butler
  • CF JJ Bleday
  • 2B Luis Urias
  • 3B Gio Urshela
  • SP: Luis Severino

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers

Cleveland Guardians (Away Team):

  • LF Steven Kwan
  • CF Angel Martinez
  • 3B Jose Ramirez
  • DH Kyle Manzardo
  • 1B Carlos Santana
  • 2B Daniel Schneemann
  • SS Gabriel Arias
  • C Bo Naylor
  • RF Nolan Jones
  • SP: Tanner Bibee

Detroit Tigers (Home Team):

  • RF Kerry Carpenter
  • 2B Gleyber Torres
  • 3B Zach McKinstry
  • LF Riley Greene
  • 1B Spencer Torkelson
  • DH Colt Keith
  • C Dillon Dingler
  • SS Trey Sweeney
  • CF Javier Baez
  • SP: Jack Flaherty

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers (Away Team):

  • 2B Brice Turang
  • C William Contreras
  • CF Jackson Chourio
  • DH Christian Yelich
  • 1B Rhys Hoskins
  • LF Isaiah Collins
  • RF Sal Frelick
  • 3B Caleb Durbin
  • SS Joey Ortiz
  • SP: Carlos Rodriguez
Pittsburgh Pirates (Home Team):

  • CF Oneil Cruz
  • DH Andrew McCutchen
  • RF Bryan Reynolds
  • C Joey Bart
  • 1B Spencer Horwitz
  • 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
  • LF Alexander Canario
  • 2B Adam Frazier
  • SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  • SP: Mike Burrows

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

Baltimore Orioles (Away Team):

  • 2B Jackson Holliday
  • C Adley Rutschman
  • SS Gunnar Henderson
  • RF Ramon Laureano
  • DH Ryan O'Hearn
  • 1B Ryan Mountcastle
  • CF Cedric Mullins
  • LF Heston Kjerstad
  • 3B Ramon Urias
  • SP: Cade Povich

Boston Red Sox (Home Team):

  • LF Jarren Duran
  • DH Rafael Devers
  • 3B Alex Bregman
  • RF Rob Refsnyder
  • 2B Kody Campbell
  • SS Trevor Story
  • 1B Nick Sogard
  • C Connor Wong
  • CF Ceddanne Rafaela
  • SP: Lucas Giolito
Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

Atlanta Braves (Away Team):

  • LF Eli White
  • 3B Austin Riley
  • DH Marcell Ozuna
  • 1B Matt Olson
  • C Sean Murphy
  • 2B Ozzie Albies
  • CF Michael Harris
  • RF Stuart Fairchild
  • SS Nick Allen
  • SP: AJ Smith-Shawver

Washington Nationals (Home Team):

  • SS CJ Abrams
  • RF Alex Call
  • LF James Wood
  • C Keibert Ruiz
  • 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  • DH Josh Bell
  • 3B Amed Rosario
  • CF Jacob Young
  • 2B Luis Garcia
  • SP: Trevor Williams

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

Seattle Mariners (Away Team):

  • SS J.P. Crawford
  • DH Jorge Polanco
  • CF Julio Rodriguez
  • C Cal Raleigh
  • LF Randy Arozarena
  • 1B Rowdy Tellez
  • RF Leody Taveras
  • 2B Dylan Moore
  • 3B Brian Williamson
  • SP: George Kirby
Houston Astros (Home Team):

  • SS Jeremy Pena
  • 3B Isaac Paredes
  • 2B Jose Altuve
  • 1B Christian Walker
  • DH Yainer Diaz
  • C Victor Caratini
  • CF Jake Meyers
  • LF Zach Dezenzo
  • RF Cam Smith
  • SP: Lance McCullers
Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

