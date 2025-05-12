MLB Lineups Today: Complete Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Red Sox vs. Tigers, Yankees vs. Mariners & More | 12 May 2025

As the calendar flips deeper into May, Monday’s MLB 11-game slate is loaded with pivotal matchups. The Detroit Tigers, one of this season’s early surprise contenders, hand the ball to rising talent Jackson Jobe as they open a series against Boston.

Ad

On the other side, Red Sox ace Tanner Houck is under pressure to snap a three-game losing skid for his club, with Rafael Devers carrying much of the offensive load lately.

Meanwhile, all eyes shift to T-Mobile Park where the Yankees face a Mariners team that’s quietly built one of MLB’s top home records. The Yankees’ offense has been thriving, leading the league in home runs and OPS. Key contributions from Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt, and emerging talents like Ben Rice have propelled the team to the top of several offensive categories.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the other hand, Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh are heating up for the Mariners. This series opener is loaded with star power and early postseason implications.

MLB Lineups Today

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cleveland Guardians

Milwaukee Brewers (Away Team):

RF Sal Frelick

CF Jackson Chourio

DH Christian Yelich

C William Contreras

2B Brice Turang

1B Rhys Hoskins

3B Caleb Durbin

LF Isiah Collins

SS Joey Ortiz

SP: Freddy Peralta

Cleveland Guardians (Home Team):

LF Steven Kwan

2B Daniel Schneemann

3B Jose Ramirez

1B Carlos Santana

DH Kyle Manzardo

C Bo Naylor

SS Gabriel Arias

RF Nolan Jones

CF Angel Martinez

SP: Ben Lively

Ad

Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers

Boston Red Sox (Away Team):

LF Jarren Duran

DH Rafael Devers

3B Alex Bregman

2B Kody Campbell

RF Wilyer Abreu

SS Trevor Story

1B Abraham Toro

C Connor Wong

CF Ceddanne Rafaela

SP: Tanner Houck

Detroit Tigers (Home Team):

RF Kerry Carpenter

2B Gleyber Torres

3B Zach McKinstry

LF Riley Greene

DH Spencer Torkelson

1B Colt Keith

C Dillon Dingler

SS Trey Sweeney

CF Javier Baez

SP: Jackson Jobe

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies

St. Louis Cardinals (Away Team):

Ad

LF Lars Nootbaar

SS Masyn Winn

2B Brendan Donovan

3B Nolan Arenado

1B Willson Contreras

DH Ivan Herrera

C Pedro Pages

RF Jordan Walker

CF Victor Scott

SP: Matthew Liberatore

Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team):

SS Trea Turner

1B Bryce Harper

DH Kyle Schwarber

RF Nick Castellanos

C J.T. Realmuto

3B Alec Bohm

2B Edmundo Sosa

LF Weston Wilson

CF Johan Rojas

SP: Cristopher Sanchez

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets

Pittsburgh Pirates (Away Team):

CF Oneil Cruz

RF Bryan Reynolds

DH Andrew McCutchen

C Joey Bart

3B Ke'Bryan Hayes

1B Matt Gorski

LF Tommy Pham

2B Adam Frazier

SS Jared Triolo

SP: Paul Skenes

Ad

New York Mets (Home Team):

SS Francisco Lindor

RF Juan Soto

1B Pete Alonso

LF Brandon Nimmo

3B Mark Vientos

C Francisco Alvarez

2B Luisangel Acuna

DH Jeff McNeil

CF Tyrone Taylor

SP: David Peterson

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves

Washington Nationals (Away Team):

SS CJ Abrams

LF James Wood

2B Luis Garcia

1B Nathaniel Lowe

DH Josh Bell

C Keibert Ruiz

RF Dylan Crews

3B Jose Tena

CF Jacob Young

SP: Jake Irvin

Atlanta Braves (Home Team):

LF Alex Verdugo

3B Austin Riley

DH Marcell Ozuna

1B Matt Olson

C Sean Murphy

2B Ozzie Albies

CF Michael Harris

RF Eli White

SS Nick Allen

SP: Grant Holmes

Ad

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs

Miami Marlins (Away Team):

SS Xavier Edwards

LF Kyle Stowers

1B Eric Wagaman

RF Jesus Sanchez

C Alex Ramirez

3B Connor Norby

DH Matt Mervis

CF Dane Myers

2B Jonathan Sanoja

SP: Cal Quantrill

Chicago Cubs (Home Team):

LF Ian Happ

RF Kyle Tucker

DH Seiya Suzuki

1B Michael Busch

C Carson Kelly

2B Nico Hoerner

CF Pete Crow-Armstrong

SS Dansby Swanson

3B Jon Berti

SP: Colin Rea

Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers

Colorado Rockies (Away Team):

CF Brenton Doyle

LF Jordan Beck

3B Ryan McMahon

C Hunter Goodman

1B Michael Toglia

DH Nick Martini

RF Mickey Moniak

SS Alan Trejo

2B Adael Amador

SP: Chase Dollander

Ad

Texas Rangers (Home Team):

1B Josh Smith

LF Wyatt Langford

SS Corey Seager

DH Joc Pederson

2B Marcus Semien

RF Adolis Garcia

CF Evan Carter

C Jonah Heim

3B Josh Jung

SP: Tyler Mahle

Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros

Kansas City Royals (Away Team):

LF Jonathan India

SS Bobby Witt

1B Vinnie Pasquantino

DH Salvador Perez

3B Maikel Garcia

2B Michael Massey

RF Drew Waters

C Freddy Fermin

CF Kyle Isbel

SP: Michael Wacha

Houston Astros (Home Team):

SS Jeremy Pena

DH Jose Altuve

3B Isaac Paredes

1B Christian Walker

C Yainer Diaz

CF Jake Meyers

LF Zach Dezenzo

2B Brendan Rodgers

RF Cam Smith

SP: Ryan Gusto

Ad

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners

New York Yankees (Away Team):

CF Trent Grisham

RF Aaron Judge

DH Ben Rice

1B Paul Goldschmidt

LF Cody Bellinger

SS Anthony Volpe

C Austin Wells

3B Oswald Cabrera

2B Jorbit Vivas

SP: Clarke Schmidt

Seattle Mariners (Home Team):

SS J.P. Crawford

DH Jorge Polanco

CF Julio Rodriguez

C Cal Raleigh

LF Randy Arozarena

1B Rowdy Tellez

RF Leody Taveras

2B Dylan Moore

3B Blake Williamson

SP: Emerson Hancock

Los Angeles Angels vs. San Diego Padres

Ad

Los Angeles Angels (Away Team):

SS Zach Neto

1B Nolan Schanuel

LF Taylor Ward

DH Jorge Soler

C Logan O'Hoppe

3B Yoan Moncada

2B Luis Rengifo

RF Jo Adell

CF Kyren Paris

SP: Yusei Kikuchi

San Diego Padres (Home Team):

RF Fernando Tatis

1B Luis Arraez

DH Manny Machado

CF Jackson Merrill

SS Xander Bogaerts

2B Jake Cronenworth

3B Jose Iglesias

LF Blake Lockridge

C Martin Maldonado

SP: Michael King

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

Arizona Diamondbacks (Away Team):

RF Corbin Carroll

2B Ketel Marte

DH Pavin Smith

1B Josh Naylor

3B Eugenio Suarez

C Gabriel Moreno

LF Lourdes Gurriel

CF Alek Thomas

SS Geraldo Perdomo

SP: Merrill Kelly

Ad

San Francisco Giants (Home Team):

RF Mike Yastrzemski

SS Willy Adames

CF Jung Hoo Lee

3B Matt Chapman

DH Wilmer Flores

LF Heliot Ramos

1B LaMonte Wade

C Patrick Bailey

2B Carter Koss

SP: Justin Verlander

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More