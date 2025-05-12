MLB Lineups Today: Complete Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Red Sox vs. Tigers, Yankees vs. Mariners & More | 12 May 2025

As the calendar flips deeper into May, Monday’s MLB 11-game slate is loaded with pivotal matchups. The Detroit Tigers, one of this season’s early surprise contenders, hand the ball to rising talent Jackson Jobe as they open a series against Boston.
On the other side, Red Sox ace Tanner Houck is under pressure to snap a three-game losing skid for his club, with Rafael Devers carrying much of the offensive load lately.
Meanwhile, all eyes shift to T-Mobile Park where the Yankees face a Mariners team that’s quietly built one of MLB’s top home records. The Yankees’ offense has been thriving, leading the league in home runs and OPS. Key contributions from Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt, and emerging talents like Ben Rice have propelled the team to the top of several offensive categories.
On the other hand, Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh are heating up for the Mariners. This series opener is loaded with star power and early postseason implications.
MLB Lineups Today
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cleveland Guardians
Milwaukee Brewers (Away Team):
- RF Sal Frelick
- CF Jackson Chourio
- DH Christian Yelich
- C William Contreras
- 2B Brice Turang
- 1B Rhys Hoskins
- 3B Caleb Durbin
- LF Isiah Collins
- SS Joey Ortiz
- SP: Freddy Peralta
Cleveland Guardians (Home Team):
- LF Steven Kwan
- 2B Daniel Schneemann
- 3B Jose Ramirez
- 1B Carlos Santana
- DH Kyle Manzardo
- C Bo Naylor
- SS Gabriel Arias
- RF Nolan Jones
- CF Angel Martinez
- SP: Ben Lively
Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers
Boston Red Sox (Away Team):
- LF Jarren Duran
- DH Rafael Devers
- 3B Alex Bregman
- 2B Kody Campbell
- RF Wilyer Abreu
- SS Trevor Story
- 1B Abraham Toro
- C Connor Wong
- CF Ceddanne Rafaela
- SP: Tanner Houck
Detroit Tigers (Home Team):
- RF Kerry Carpenter
- 2B Gleyber Torres
- 3B Zach McKinstry
- LF Riley Greene
- DH Spencer Torkelson
- 1B Colt Keith
- C Dillon Dingler
- SS Trey Sweeney
- CF Javier Baez
- SP: Jackson Jobe
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies
St. Louis Cardinals (Away Team):
- LF Lars Nootbaar
- SS Masyn Winn
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- 1B Willson Contreras
- DH Ivan Herrera
- C Pedro Pages
- RF Jordan Walker
- CF Victor Scott
- SP: Matthew Liberatore
Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team):
- SS Trea Turner
- 1B Bryce Harper
- DH Kyle Schwarber
- RF Nick Castellanos
- C J.T. Realmuto
- 3B Alec Bohm
- 2B Edmundo Sosa
- LF Weston Wilson
- CF Johan Rojas
- SP: Cristopher Sanchez
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets
Pittsburgh Pirates (Away Team):
- CF Oneil Cruz
- RF Bryan Reynolds
- DH Andrew McCutchen
- C Joey Bart
- 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
- 1B Matt Gorski
- LF Tommy Pham
- 2B Adam Frazier
- SS Jared Triolo
- SP: Paul Skenes
New York Mets (Home Team):
- SS Francisco Lindor
- RF Juan Soto
- 1B Pete Alonso
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- 3B Mark Vientos
- C Francisco Alvarez
- 2B Luisangel Acuna
- DH Jeff McNeil
- CF Tyrone Taylor
- SP: David Peterson
Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves
Washington Nationals (Away Team):
- SS CJ Abrams
- LF James Wood
- 2B Luis Garcia
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- DH Josh Bell
- C Keibert Ruiz
- RF Dylan Crews
- 3B Jose Tena
- CF Jacob Young
- SP: Jake Irvin
Atlanta Braves (Home Team):
- LF Alex Verdugo
- 3B Austin Riley
- DH Marcell Ozuna
- 1B Matt Olson
- C Sean Murphy
- 2B Ozzie Albies
- CF Michael Harris
- RF Eli White
- SS Nick Allen
- SP: Grant Holmes
Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs
Miami Marlins (Away Team):
- SS Xavier Edwards
- LF Kyle Stowers
- 1B Eric Wagaman
- RF Jesus Sanchez
- C Alex Ramirez
- 3B Connor Norby
- DH Matt Mervis
- CF Dane Myers
- 2B Jonathan Sanoja
- SP: Cal Quantrill
Chicago Cubs (Home Team):
- LF Ian Happ
- RF Kyle Tucker
- DH Seiya Suzuki
- 1B Michael Busch
- C Carson Kelly
- 2B Nico Hoerner
- CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
- SS Dansby Swanson
- 3B Jon Berti
- SP: Colin Rea
Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers
Colorado Rockies (Away Team):
- CF Brenton Doyle
- LF Jordan Beck
- 3B Ryan McMahon
- C Hunter Goodman
- 1B Michael Toglia
- DH Nick Martini
- RF Mickey Moniak
- SS Alan Trejo
- 2B Adael Amador
- SP: Chase Dollander
Texas Rangers (Home Team):
- 1B Josh Smith
- LF Wyatt Langford
- SS Corey Seager
- DH Joc Pederson
- 2B Marcus Semien
- RF Adolis Garcia
- CF Evan Carter
- C Jonah Heim
- 3B Josh Jung
- SP: Tyler Mahle
Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros
Kansas City Royals (Away Team):
- LF Jonathan India
- SS Bobby Witt
- 1B Vinnie Pasquantino
- DH Salvador Perez
- 3B Maikel Garcia
- 2B Michael Massey
- RF Drew Waters
- C Freddy Fermin
- CF Kyle Isbel
- SP: Michael Wacha
Houston Astros (Home Team):
- SS Jeremy Pena
- DH Jose Altuve
- 3B Isaac Paredes
- 1B Christian Walker
- C Yainer Diaz
- CF Jake Meyers
- LF Zach Dezenzo
- 2B Brendan Rodgers
- RF Cam Smith
- SP: Ryan Gusto
New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners
New York Yankees (Away Team):
- CF Trent Grisham
- RF Aaron Judge
- DH Ben Rice
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- LF Cody Bellinger
- SS Anthony Volpe
- C Austin Wells
- 3B Oswald Cabrera
- 2B Jorbit Vivas
- SP: Clarke Schmidt
Seattle Mariners (Home Team):
- SS J.P. Crawford
- DH Jorge Polanco
- CF Julio Rodriguez
- C Cal Raleigh
- LF Randy Arozarena
- 1B Rowdy Tellez
- RF Leody Taveras
- 2B Dylan Moore
- 3B Blake Williamson
- SP: Emerson Hancock
Los Angeles Angels vs. San Diego Padres
Los Angeles Angels (Away Team):
- SS Zach Neto
- 1B Nolan Schanuel
- LF Taylor Ward
- DH Jorge Soler
- C Logan O'Hoppe
- 3B Yoan Moncada
- 2B Luis Rengifo
- RF Jo Adell
- CF Kyren Paris
- SP: Yusei Kikuchi
San Diego Padres (Home Team):
- RF Fernando Tatis
- 1B Luis Arraez
- DH Manny Machado
- CF Jackson Merrill
- SS Xander Bogaerts
- 2B Jake Cronenworth
- 3B Jose Iglesias
- LF Blake Lockridge
- C Martin Maldonado
- SP: Michael King
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants
Arizona Diamondbacks (Away Team):
- RF Corbin Carroll
- 2B Ketel Marte
- DH Pavin Smith
- 1B Josh Naylor
- 3B Eugenio Suarez
- C Gabriel Moreno
- LF Lourdes Gurriel
- CF Alek Thomas
- SS Geraldo Perdomo
- SP: Merrill Kelly
San Francisco Giants (Home Team):
- RF Mike Yastrzemski
- SS Willy Adames
- CF Jung Hoo Lee
- 3B Matt Chapman
- DH Wilmer Flores
- LF Heliot Ramos
- 1B LaMonte Wade
- C Patrick Bailey
- 2B Carter Koss
- SP: Justin Verlander