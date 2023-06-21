MLB London Series 2023 Tickets: Hospitality packages, best deals, and more

The 2023 MLB London Series takes place this weekend. This year, the Chicago Cubs will face the St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game series at the London Stadium.

Game 1 will commence on Saturday, June 24, at 6:10 p.m. UK time (1:10 p.m. ET) and Game 2 will take place on Sunday, June 25, at 3:10 p.m. UK time (10:10 a.m. ET).

How to get tickets for the 2023 MLB London Series games?

Nolan Arenado will play in the 2023 MLB London Series

Fans can buy tickets for the 2023 MLB London Series between Cardinals vs. Cubs on Ticketmaster. Ticket prices to watch the game at the London Stadium start from £38 for children and £54 for adults.

Moreover, there are some top-notch hospitality packages to make your MLB weekend more memorable. It includes authentic ballpark food and live entertainment along with watching the Cardinals and Cubs.

The All-Star package includes fine dining with some of the best seats in the house. Here, fans can enjoy a four-course meal before and after the game while watching the action unfold from the ground floor just behind the home plate. The pricing of the package begins at £995 plus tax and goes up to £1,195 plus tax.

The Champions Lounge package includes the option of watching the Cubs vs Cardinals game from the terrace. There will also be food and drink served with this option. Pricing for the package begins at £875 plus tax and goes up to £975 plus tax with the upgrade.

The Sports Bar package allows fans to watch the game from seats just behind the dugout and home plate. Fans can also enjoy a few drinks while viewing the game while being served with food from gourmet stalls. The package begins at £675 plus tax and goes up to £875 plus tax.

The Hall of Fame package includes the option of watching the game from centrally-located seats. There will be an all-day food and cash bar available as well. The package is priced at £395 plus tax.

