MLB: Looking at the last 3 Batting Triple Crowns ft. Miguel Cabrera

The MLB Triple Crown is a rare feat that rarely occurs. Some hitters are power hitters that specialize in hitting home runs. Others pride themselves on hits and RBIs. Seldom do we see a player that has the ability to do all three at a high level. Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt both have a chance of achieving the award this season.

Over the years, there have been some close calls. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came close last season, finishing first in home runs, but second in batting average and fifth in RBIs. Christian Yelich and J.D. Martinez both chased the crown in 2018. Yelich led the league in batting average, but finished second in RBIs and third in home runs. Martinez led the AL in RBIs, but finished second in batting average and home runs.

Judge looks more likely to attain the prestigious award this season. He has an impressive slash line of .316/.419/.703 this season with 60 home runs and 128 RBIs. The New York Yankees outfielder currently ranks first in the AL in batting average, home runs, RBIs, runs, total bases, WAR, OBP, slugging, and OPS.

"Aaron Judge is now on pace to win the American League Triple Crown"

No National League hitter in MLB has won the award since Joe Medwick. That was back in 1937 when he was playing for the St. Louis Cardinals.

#3 Frank Robinson, Baltimore Orioles (MLB)

Frank Robinson is a highly regarded outfielder best known for his time with the Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles. He holds the distinct honor of being the only player to win both the AL and NL MVP awards in his career. The 14-time All-Star ranks tenth historically in total home runs.

Although Robinson has won two World Series titles, his greatest achievement has to be his Triple Crown title in 1966. That season, he had a .316/.410/.6.37 slash line with a 1.047 OPS. Along with batting average, he also led the league in home runs (49) and RBIs (122). His contribution was vital to the Orioles sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers that season to win the World Series.

#2 Carl Yastrzemski, Boston Red Sox (MLB)

The following season, Carl Yastrzemski may have been inspired by Robinson as he went on to win the Triple Crown. The Red Sox great is regarded as one of the greatest players in the franchise's history. He is ranked second in MLB history for total games played behind only Pete Rose. Over his 23-year career, he raked up 18 All-Star Game appearances, seven Gold Glove Awards, and an AL MVP.

Without a doubt, 1967 was his greatest year in baseball. Yaskrzemski led the Red Sox to the pennant, winning the AL MVP and the Triple Crown. That season, he had a .326/.418/.622 slash line with a 1.040 OPS. He led MLB in all of those categories. Yaskrzemski also led the league in home runs (44) and RBIs (121).

Unfortunately, the Boston Red Sox had their hearts broken in the World Series that year, losing 4-3 to the St. Louis Cardinals.

#1 Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers (MLB)

MLB had to wait 45 years after Yaskrzemski to witness another Triple Crown winner. Miguel Cabrera achieved the feat in 2012 while playing with the Detroit Tigers. The Venuzuelan power hitter become the 17th player in MLB history to win the Triple Crown. Cabrera ranks number 27 all-time in home runs with 506. With 3081 career hits, he also ranks 25th all-time.

Miguel Cabrera's 2012 season was considered one of the greatest by any modern day player in the MLB. He had a .330/.393/.606 slash line and a .999 OPS. He led the league that season in home runs (44), RBIs (139), and total bases (377) leading to him being selected as the AL MVP.

Cabrera led the Tigers to the pennant, but was unable to add a World Series ring, losing in four games to the San Francisco Giants.

