MLB Mexico City Series 2024: Which teams will be playing in the Mexican capital next year?

The MLB Mexico City Series will continue in 2024. According to reports, the Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies will face off in a regular-season series in Mexico next season.

The series is slated to be played at the Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú in Mexico City. The stadium is over 7,300 feet above sea level, creating even less air resistance on batted balls, which means fans could see plenty of home runs.

The Astros duo of Jose Urquidy and Cesar Salazar are from Mexico and will be relishing the prospect of playing in their native. Meanwhile. the Rockies’ Alan Trejo is of Mexican descent.

The schedule for the series between the Rockies vs. Astros is yet to be released.

The MLB is looking to grow its footprint internationally and bringing the game's stars abroad is a natural step in the process.

Which teams played in the MLB Mexico City Series in 2023?

The MLB Mexico City Series had its inauguration this weekend when the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants locked horns at the Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú for a two-game series. It was the first time that the league held a game in the Mexican capital.

The Giants and Padres combined for a total of 37 runs across the two games. Moreover, the attendance in both games was near the 20,000 capacity.

Following the success of this weekend's games, the director of the MLB office in Mexico and Latin America, Rodrigo Fernandez, recently spoke to reporters and confirmed that the MLB Mexico City Series will return to Mexico:

“We will surely be back in Mexico City. I think the most important thing is how we have shown the world that baseball lives in Mexico City; the players in particular are very happy. Some told us that the atmosphere was quite similar to that of the World Classic [Baseball]. That speaks highly of our fans.”

According to reports, the MLB is planning to play some games in Monterrey in the 2025 season. The league has previously played 11 games in Monterrey.

