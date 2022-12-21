MLB News: Brandon Drury leaves San Diego to sign 2-year $17 million deal with Angels

Brandon Drury is on the move. The journeyman utility player is on his way to his 5th team in as many years. Lucky for him, he does not need to move far to fulfill his new contract.

Brandon Drury's contract expired in December 2022, and he signed with the Los Angeles Angels for $17 million over the next two seasons. Brandon Drury has plenty of room on the Angels' roster.

With Anthony Rendon returning to third base next season, it is unclear whether Drury will fill that spot. In 2022, Livan Soto and David Fletcher played shortstop and second base, respectively. Neither one is a strong hitter, giving Drury preference at both positions.

"Utilityman Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a two-year, $17 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Drury, 30, won the Silver Slugger at the utility position last year and is the third bat the Angels have acquired this winter." - @ Jeff Passan

Drury was drafted out of Grants Pass High School in his native Oregon by the Atlanta Braves. He made his debut in 2015 for the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 2016, he broke out with 16 home runs and 53 RBIs, appearing in 134 games at various positions for the D-Backs.

Between 2018 and 2021, Drury dealt with ups and downs. Migraines and other issues plagued him throughout the 2018 season, limiting him to only 26 games that year.

He was originally traded to the New York Yankees in 2018, and then to the Toronto Blue Jays later that season. Drury made 120 appearances for the Jays in 2019, hitting 15 home runs for the first time in three seasons. His batting average, however, remains mediocre at .218.

Following the termination of his contract with the Jays, Drury signed a minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds. Despite the fact that the 2022 Reds had one of the worst starts as a team, Drury had a strong season. He won the Silver Slugger Award after hitting 20 home runs in his first 92 games. In August 2022, he was traded to the San Diego Padres.

"Thank you Brandon Drury. You will be missed. @Padres" - @ Jon Orsillo

Brandon Drury's addition strengthens Angels infield

The Angels are still scratching their heads after 2022. It is likely that the team is starting to realize that Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani alone cannot win the team championships. They are finally looking to add some secondary and tertiary talent.

