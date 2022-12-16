MLB News: Chicago Cubs strengthen their rotation with the acquisition of veteran reliever Brad Boxberger

The Chicago Cubs' pursuit to return to the postseason continued as the team added veteran relief pitcher Brad Boxberger from free agency.

The 34-year-old pitcher signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Cubs. Boxberger is now joining the seventh team in his MLB career after stops with the Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres.

The move for Boxberger comes just over a week after the franchise signed former MVP Cody Bellinger to a guaranteed $17.5 million deal, with a mutual option in 2024. The deals for Bellinger and Boxberger show not only a willingness by the team to try to field a competitive team, but also rebuild a now depleted roster with the addition of low-risk/high-reward veterans.

The 34-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Brewers, throwing 64.0 innings in 2022 for Milwaukee. Throughout the 70 games he appeared in last year, Boxberger finished the season with a 4-3 record, along with one save and a 2.95 ERA. The veteran also recorded 68 strikeouts.

Roman Wick and Brad Boxberger are the only relievers for the Cubs with at least three years of MLB service time. The Cubs are expected to continue pursuing veterans on similar deals to the one they signed Boxberger to.

Unless the Cubs add more relievers this offseason, Boxberger and Wick are projected to lead a bullpen that features the likes of Adbert Alzolay, Brandon Hughes, Manuel Rodriguez, Mark Leiter Jr., Michael Rucker and Keegan Thompson.

A look at the road to the MLB for Brad Boxberger

Boxberger has been a journeyman for the entirety of his career, even during the draft process. He was originally drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 20th round of the 2006 MLB Draft but elected not to sign with the team, choosing to attend the University of Southern California instead. He was later drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the first round of the 2009 draft.

After spending some time in the Minor League system with the Reds, Boxberger, Yonder Alonso, Edinson Vólquez and Yasmani Grandal were traded to the San Diego Padres for Mat Latos on Dec. 17, 2011.

Five years after being originally drafted, Brad Boxberger made his Major League debut on June 10, 2012.

