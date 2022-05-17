MLB News: Former New York Mets prospect Kumar Rocker joins Tri-City ValleyCats ahead of 2022 Draft

On May 13, Jeff Pasaan, a baseball columnist with ESPN, tweeted that Kumar Rocker, a former New York Mets prospect, has signed with the Frontier League club, Tri-City ValleyCats, where he will pitch before the 2022 MLB Draft.

"Tri-City ValleyCats also confirmed the news on their official Twitter account and said, 'We've agreed to terms with Vanderbilt standout and College World Series champ RHP Kumar Rocker!'"

Kumar participated in the Under Armour All-America Baseball Game and the Perfect Game All-American Classic and played for the USA Baseball 18U National Team in 2017. Rocker played college-level baseball at Vanderbilt University and was regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft. Rocker won the Most Outstanding Player title as a freshman after catapulting Vanderbilt to the College World Series championship in 2019.

Kumar Rocky was drafted No. 10 overall by the New York Mets in 2021 with a $6 million contract and a $1.4 million signing bonus. However, after reviewing his medical records, New York Mets had worries about the health of his right elbow and canceled the contract at the eleventh hour.

In response to the Mets' move concerning Kumar, his agent, Scott Boras, released an official statement in 2021.

Scott Boras said, "Kumar Rocker is healthy, according to independent medical review by multiple prominent baseball orthopedic surgeons. Immediately upon the conclusion of his collegiate season, he had an MRI on both his shoulder and his elbow. When compared to his 2018 MRIs, the medical experts found no significant change. Kumar requires no medical attention and will continue to pitch in the regular course as he prepares to begin his professional career."

Tri-City ValleyCats' contract with Kumar Rocker

2021 NCAA Division I Men's Baseball Championship

Rather than returning to Vanderbilt, Rocker decided to train independently and re-enter the MLB draft this year. Now that Rocker has agreed to pitch for the Tri-City ValleyCats, the opportunity will prepare him for the 2022 MLB Draft, which will begin on July 17. Rocker's contract with the Frontier League club stands valid until the 2022 MLB Draft.

