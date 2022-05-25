MLB News Roundup: New York Yankees first team to reach 30 wins, Trevor Story lifts Boston Red Sox from early-season slump - May 25th, 2022

We are now on the cusp of the third month of the 2022 MLB season. We have already come to know the winners and losers as they begin to assume the roles that, bar some big changes, they will keep for the rest of the year.

The New York Yankees have emerged as the dominant team in the MLB, the Cincinnati Reds are still bad, though not as bad as they were before, and the Boston Red Sox are slowly digging themselves out of the deep, dark hole that the early part of the season threw them into.

MLB News Roundup for the week of May 25

Anybody paying even a little attention to the MLB this season will know how dominant the New York Yankees have been so far. After a huge win over the Baltimore Orioles last night, they have become the first team this year to win 30 games.

The walk-off could not have come in more romantic fashion. Jose Trevino, who had already hit a home run and an RBI single, hit a walk-off RBI single against Bryan Baker. What completed the show was that it came on the birthday of his late father, who passed away in 2014.

"Jose Trevino was pointing up and shouting "papi" after his walk-off hit. Today was his father's birthday. His father passed away in 2014" - @ Talkin' Yanks

Upon hitting the walk-off single, Trevino looked skyward and exclaimed "Papi!" in an endearing fashion that captured the hearts of fans everywhere.

In other MLB news, Trevor Story, who was quiet in the first half of the season, is finally turning on his production for the Boston Red Sox. Over his past seven games, the second baseman has hit .357 with six home runs and 17 RBIs.

"Over the 5-game span that Trevor Story has hit 6 homers and driven in 17 runs, JD Martinez has (I guess) quietly hit SIX FORTY-SEVEN with a 1.508 OPS. He leads the AL in average (.366) and is hitting .429 with an 1.134 OPS over his last 20 games." - @ Jared Carrabis

Story was instrumental in lifting the Red Sox over the Chicago White Sox last night. He hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs as the Red Sox steamrolled the White Sox 16-3. The Red Sox have now won five straight and are closing in on the third-placed Toronto Blue Jays in an American League East division that is only heating up.

