MLB News Today: Will Smith scratched from Dodgers Spring Training game; Oneil Cruz continues hot streak; Jose Quintana named Mets Opening Day starter

The eyes of the MLB universe have been fixated on the Los Angeles Dodgers for months, with every success and failure being scrutinized. One of the latest updates regarding the Dodgers is the health of All-Star catcher Will Smith.

"Will Smith has been scratched from the Dodgers lineup for today’s game against the Mariners due to “low back tightness,” per the team." - @_noahfurtado

The veteran catcher was a late-scratch prior to the Los Angeles Dodgers final Spring Training game against the Seattle Mariners.

According to the club, Smith was scratched with "lower back tightness." There is no word on his availability for the MLB's South Korea Series which will see the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres in the opening series of the season.

Oneil Cruz continues to put the MLB on notice

The Pittsburgh Pirates might have a bona fide superstar on their hands. Ultra-talented shortstop Oneil Cruz has been putting on a show throughout Spring Training, showcasing his home run power on a daily basis.

During Wednesday's Spring Training matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays, Oneil Cruz was at it again. The 25-year-old infielder launched his fifth home run of the spring, sending a message to the rest of the MLB in the process.

"No one has more home runs this spring than Oneil Cruz" - @Pirates

After missing nearly all of last season with a leg injury, Cruz appears ready to continue his superstar trajectory with the Pittsburgh Pirates. This year could be a special one if he can remain on the field.

Jose Quintana set to open new season for New York Mets

It is going to be an interesting season for the New York Mets as the club will have a number of questions surrounding the future of superstar slugger Pete Alonso. There is one question, however, that has already been answered.

Veteran pitcher Jose Quintana is slated to be the New York Mets Opening Day starter against the Milwaukee Brewers.

"Your 2024 Mets Opening Day starter: José Quintana" - @SNY_Mets

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced Wednesday that Jose Quintana would open the season for the club. Although some believed that former New York Yankees ace Luis Severino would get the call, Mendoza opted for the 35-year-old Quintana instead.

