Trevor Bauer’s suspension is reduced to 194 games.He is now reinstated

The MLB has reduced Trevor Bauer's 324 game suspension to 194 games, which he has already served. Thus, he will be eligble to play for any major league team when play resumes for the 2023 season. He was suspended for violating the MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. He is currently signed to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bauer's time as a major league pitcher was put on hold by allegations of sexual assault. With the suspension now reduced to the amount of time that he has already missed, he can resume his career. Though it is not clear if the Dodgers will welcome him back to their roster now that he has served his suspension.

Bob Nightengale reported on the reduced sentencing via Twitter.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Trevor Bauer’s suspension is reduced to 194 games.

The MLB shared an official statement explaining the shortening of the suspension, which was shared to Twitter by Bob Nightengale.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale The official statement by MLB on Trevor Bauer’s suspension reduced to 194 games, reinstating him The official statement by MLB on Trevor Bauer’s suspension reduced to 194 games, reinstating him https://t.co/sQs81yHpSn

The statement from the MLB also states that Bauer will forfeit his salary from his first 50 games played in 2023, which is set to be paid by the Dodgers.

It is unclear if any MLB team will be willing to sign Trevor Bauer

Bauer with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Bauer is a talented pitcher who has been an All-Star and a Cy Young award winner. However talented he is, some teams will still choose not to be associated with the controversial figure.

Only time will tell how the rest of Bauer's proffesional baseball career will play out.

