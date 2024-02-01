MLB offseason: Top 5 underrated free agents still remaining on the open market

As Spring Training rapidly approaches, there are still a number of unsigned, high-profile free agents remaining on the open market. Some of the top players yet to secure a new contract for the upcoming season include Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger, Jordan Montgomery, Jorge Soler, and J.D. Martinez.

All of these players have been monitored all offseason as teams and fans have continually shown interest in the notable free agents. There is no denying that the addition of any of the five players mentioned above would be massive, as they all possess elite abilities or consistent levels of production that could help any team this upcoming season.

But what about the rest of the free-agent class? There are a number of solid players who remain available in free agency that have garnered minimal or even zero attention this offseason.

Here's a closer look at five underrated free agents remaining on the open market

#1 - Phil Maton

Phil Maton may not be the most popular name remaining on the free agent market but the veteran relief pitcher could provide value to nearly every team. Maton, who pitched for the Houston Astros last season has been a solid bullpen arm throughout his career and could provide teams with quality innings late in games.

#2 - Adam Duvall

Adam Duvall might be one of the most underrated sluggers in the MLB. Although he has never been much of a contributor in terms of batting average, Duvall has been an elite source of home runs. Duvall was limited to 92 games last year with the Boston Red Sox but managed to club 21 home runs in the process. He is one of the most intriguing free agents for teams looking for additional power.

#3 - Tommy Pham

Tommy Pham is a polarizing figure in the MLB because of his outspoken personality and now-infamous slap incident involving Joc Pederson. That being said, Pham has remained a solid contributor across the board, finishing last season with 16 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases.

#4 - Brandon Woodruff

True, there is a realistic shot that Brandon Woodruff might not pitch in 2024 as the result of the shoulder surgery that he underwent last year. However, for Woodruff could be an asset for clubs looking to bolster their pitching staff for the future. The former Milwaukee Brewers star has been one of the best starters in recent years, which makes him one of the most intriguing free agents remaining on the market.

#5 - Gio Urshela

Unfortunately for Gio Urshela, his 2023 campaign came to an end after only 62 games. The third baseman was enjoying a solid season for the Los Angeles Angels, posting a .299 batting average at the time of his injury. His above-average batting skills coupled with his elite defense make him one of the most underrated free agents remaining.

