MLB Parlay Picks for today: Rays, Angels, Brewers - May 9th | 2022 MLB Season

There are 11 MLB games to pick from this beautiful Monday, so let's examine the best teams and bets to add to your parlays today, May 9.

MLB Parlay

MLB Leg 1: Tampa Bay Rays ML vs. Los Angeles Angels (+110)

The Rays and Angels open up a series on Monday in Los Angeles. Both clubs took two of three from their previous series and will look to improve on their solid starts to 2022. The Rays are red-hot right now despite their loss on Sunday. That loss snapped a six-game winning streak, but Tampa Bay will look to start a new streak Monday. They're going with an opener in Jeffrey Springs, who has a 0.69 ERA but should only pitch two to three innings. The Rays have the best bullpen WHIP in the American League, and they're fourth in ERA, so they can definitely be counted on against the Angels' bats. Noah Syndergaard will take the hill for the Angels, carrying a 2.62 ERA. This isn't an easy matchup by any means for the Rays, but their 9-4 record on the road is the best in the MLB. They're also seventh in runs scored and eighth in OPS, so they have more than enough capable hitters in their lineup.

MLB Leg 2: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels Over 7.5 Runs (-115)

The Rays and Angels both have strong lineups, as mentioned previously with Tampa Bay, but looking at a Los Angeles team that ranks first in runs in the early going means there should be plenty of offense tonight. The Angels are also third in OPS and have two of the better hitters in the MLB in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. In four of both teams' last five games, the over has been hit in four, so expect these two clubs to crush the over in the series opener Monday.

"GRAND SLAM MANUEL MARGOT" - @ Takin' Baseball

MLB Leg 3: Milwaukee Brewers ML vs. Cincinnati Reds (-165)

The Brewers take on the 5-23 Reds on Monday. The Reds' Luis Castillo will make his season debut, and he should feature as their best starter this year if he can stay healthy. Still, the Reds are one of the worst hitting teams in the MLB and are without Joey Votto. The Brewers, on the other hand, are 19-10 and will look to get back in the winning column after losing their last two at the hands of the Braves. They'll be going with Brandon Woodruff, who hasn't been good this year, sporting a 5.18 ERA, but most of this damage came in his first start of the year. Milwaukee has won his previous four starts in a row, so his run support has been there, and he's been able to grind out enough outs. He struck out 12 in his last start against the Reds, and this opposition doesn't put the ball in play often, so look for Cincinnati to have very few baserunners and drop their 24th contest of the year.

"Big Woo tied his career-high in strikeouts for a game." - @ Milwaukee Brewers

Parlay: Rays ML/ Rays vs. Angels Over/ Brewers ML (+530)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt