MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Monday, July 28: Orioles vs. Blue Jays, Guardians vs. Rockies, and more

After watching some thrilling MLB games on Sunday, it's time to start a new week with an interesting slate of games on offer. While off the field, there's a lot of chatter going around since the trade deadline is only four days away, but on the field, the baseball action remains promising.

Ad

With that in mind, let's take a look at the top MLB picks, predictions and best bets for the games on Monday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Orioles vs. Blue Jays

Score Prediction: Blue Jays 6, Orioles 3

Pick: Blue Jays ML (-126)

Best Bet: Under 9.5 runs

Toronto's Chris Bassitt is expected to have a good time against the Orioles lineup which has been struggling lately. Orioles ace Zach Eflin has also gone for runs, thus, the Blue Jays should be a safe pick on this one.

Ad

Trending

Guardians vs. Rockies

Score Prediction: Guardians 7, Rockies 2

Pick: Guardians ML (-245)

Best Bet: Guardians RL -1.5

The Guardians are a much better team than the lowly Colorado Rockies and even the pitching matchup suggests so. The Guardians are the heavy favorites here and they should win this game comfortably.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks

Score Prediction: Tigers 6, Diamondbacks 4

Pick: Tigers ML (-131)

Best Bet: Over 9.0 runs

This game is expected to be close with runs coming in the early part of the game, since both starting pitchers, Eduardo Rodriguez (3-6, 5.50 ERA) vs. Troy Melton (0-1, 10.80 ERA), have struggled to keep the ball in the park. The Tigers may just edge out the Diamondbacks.

Ad

Yankees vs. Rays

Score Prediction: Yankees 5, Rays 3

Pick: Yankees ML (–121)

Best Bet: Under 8.5 runs

The Yankees will have an edge in this game since they are coming off a 4-3 thriller against the Phillies. Despite the absence of Aaron Judge, the team showed they can do things on offense and the Rays don't have a lot of hitters who are in good touch.

Reds vs. Dodgers

Score Prediction: Dodgers 5, Reds 3

Ad

Pick: Dodgers ML (–184)

Best Bet: Under 9.0 runs

Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto is having an exceptional year on the mound, and pitching against the Reds should come easy to him. Outside of Elly De La Cruz, the Reds don't have the hitters to send Dodgers into panicking.

Royals vs. Braves

Score Prediction: Royals 6, Braves 5

Pick: Royals ML (+150)

Best Bet: Over 9.5 runs

Although the Royals enters this game as the underdogs, they have a good chance to take a win here, considering they have been hot lately and the Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider not having his way on the mound.

Ad

White Sox vs. Phillies

Score Prediction: Phillies 5, White Sox 2

Pick: Phillies ML (−225)

Best Bet: Under 8.5 runs

Phillies' Cristopher Sánchez has been a Cy Young-level arm this season, so it's tough to bet against them. The White Sox have struggled to hit the ball this season and even though Phillies haven't hot lately in offense, they can grab a win here.

Here are best bets, picks and predictions for the rest of the matchups:

Ad

Cubs vs. Brewers

Score Prediction: Cubs 4, Brewers 3

Pick: Cubs ML (−115)

Best Bet: Under 8.0 runs

Twins vs. Red Sox

Score Prediction: Twins 5, Red Sox 4

Pick: Twins ML (−125)

Best Bet: Under 9.5 runs (−112)

Marlins vs. Cardinals

Score Prediction: Cardinals 6, Marlins 4

Pick: Cardinals ML (−123)

Best Bet: Under 8.5 runs

Astros vs. Nationals

Score Prediction: Astros 5, Nationals 2

Pick: Astros ML (−233)

Best Bet: Under 7.5 runs

Mariners vs. Athletics

Score Prediction: Mariners 6, Athletics 3

Pick: Mariners ML (−131)

Best Bet: Under 10.0 runs

Ad

Mets vs. Padres

Score Prediction: Mets 5, Padres 4

Pick: Padres ML (−136)

Best Bet: Total 8 runs – lean Under 8.0 (−105)

Giants vs. Pirates

Score Prediction: Giants 4, Pirates 3

Pick: Giants ML (−126)

Best Bet: Under 7.5 runs

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More