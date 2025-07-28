MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Monday, July 28: Orioles vs. Blue Jays, Guardians vs. Rockies, and more

After watching some thrilling MLB games on Sunday, it's time to start a new week with an interesting slate of games on offer. While off the field, there's a lot of chatter going around since the trade deadline is only four days away, but on the field, the baseball action remains promising.
With that in mind, let's take a look at the top MLB picks, predictions and best bets for the games on Monday.
Orioles vs. Blue Jays
Score Prediction: Blue Jays 6, Orioles 3
Pick: Blue Jays ML (-126)
Best Bet: Under 9.5 runs
Toronto's Chris Bassitt is expected to have a good time against the Orioles lineup which has been struggling lately. Orioles ace Zach Eflin has also gone for runs, thus, the Blue Jays should be a safe pick on this one.
Guardians vs. Rockies
Score Prediction: Guardians 7, Rockies 2
Pick: Guardians ML (-245)
Best Bet: Guardians RL -1.5
The Guardians are a much better team than the lowly Colorado Rockies and even the pitching matchup suggests so. The Guardians are the heavy favorites here and they should win this game comfortably.
Tigers vs. Diamondbacks
Score Prediction: Tigers 6, Diamondbacks 4
Pick: Tigers ML (-131)
Best Bet: Over 9.0 runs
This game is expected to be close with runs coming in the early part of the game, since both starting pitchers, Eduardo Rodriguez (3-6, 5.50 ERA) vs. Troy Melton (0-1, 10.80 ERA), have struggled to keep the ball in the park. The Tigers may just edge out the Diamondbacks.
Yankees vs. Rays
Score Prediction: Yankees 5, Rays 3
Pick: Yankees ML (–121)
Best Bet: Under 8.5 runs
The Yankees will have an edge in this game since they are coming off a 4-3 thriller against the Phillies. Despite the absence of Aaron Judge, the team showed they can do things on offense and the Rays don't have a lot of hitters who are in good touch.
Reds vs. Dodgers
Score Prediction: Dodgers 5, Reds 3
Pick: Dodgers ML (–184)
Best Bet: Under 9.0 runs
Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto is having an exceptional year on the mound, and pitching against the Reds should come easy to him. Outside of Elly De La Cruz, the Reds don't have the hitters to send Dodgers into panicking.
Royals vs. Braves
Score Prediction: Royals 6, Braves 5
Pick: Royals ML (+150)
Best Bet: Over 9.5 runs
Although the Royals enters this game as the underdogs, they have a good chance to take a win here, considering they have been hot lately and the Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider not having his way on the mound.
White Sox vs. Phillies
Score Prediction: Phillies 5, White Sox 2
Pick: Phillies ML (−225)
Best Bet: Under 8.5 runs
Phillies' Cristopher Sánchez has been a Cy Young-level arm this season, so it's tough to bet against them. The White Sox have struggled to hit the ball this season and even though Phillies haven't hot lately in offense, they can grab a win here.
Here are best bets, picks and predictions for the rest of the matchups:
Cubs vs. Brewers
Score Prediction: Cubs 4, Brewers 3
Pick: Cubs ML (−115)
Best Bet: Under 8.0 runs
Twins vs. Red Sox
Score Prediction: Twins 5, Red Sox 4
Pick: Twins ML (−125)
Best Bet: Under 9.5 runs (−112)
Marlins vs. Cardinals
Score Prediction: Cardinals 6, Marlins 4
Pick: Cardinals ML (−123)
Best Bet: Under 8.5 runs
Astros vs. Nationals
Score Prediction: Astros 5, Nationals 2
Pick: Astros ML (−233)
Best Bet: Under 7.5 runs
Mariners vs. Athletics
Score Prediction: Mariners 6, Athletics 3
Pick: Mariners ML (−131)
Best Bet: Under 10.0 runs
Mets vs. Padres
Score Prediction: Mets 5, Padres 4
Pick: Padres ML (−136)
Best Bet: Total 8 runs – lean Under 8.0 (−105)
Giants vs. Pirates
Score Prediction: Giants 4, Pirates 3
Pick: Giants ML (−126)
Best Bet: Under 7.5 runs