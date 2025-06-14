MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Saturday, June 14: Brewers vs. Cardinals, Diamondbacks vs. Padres, and more

All 30 teams are in action during Saturday night of baseball action in the MLB. As the halfway mark of the season approaches, teams will be hoping to get as much momentum as possible. Some exciting MLB series are unfolding this weekend. Here's taking a look at the best ones along with the picks and predictions.
MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Saturday, June 14
Mariners vs Guardians
Prediction: Mariners 6, Guardians 5
Best Bet: Over 7 runs
The Mariners took the series at home in a blowout 7-2 win on Friday. The win probabilities for Saturday also favor the Mariners who have a (- 132) money line for the game. The best bet would be picking the game to be a run fest with Tanner Bibbe for the Guardians and George Kirby for the Mariners starting on the mound. Both starters have yet to find form this season.
Astros vs Twins
Prediction: Astros 4, Twins 3
Best Bet: Astros ML (-124)
The Astros start as favorites in the game vs. the Minnesota Twins. Their starter Brandon Walter has given up just 2 runs in his first two starts and will be hungry to get the first win of his season. Isaac Paredes (.321 average) and Jeremy Pena (15 HRs, 41 RBIs) are key figures in the Astros lineup leading them in the three main batting metrics. Expect a close game that can be decided by the bullpen.
Mets vs Rays
Prediction: Mets 5, Rays 4
Best Bet: Mets ML (-154)
Two in-form teams, New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays are squaring off in the Big Apple this weekend. Both have 7 of their last ten games. Tampa Bay took the series opener but New York has a great home record and is expected to level the series as per sportskbooks. But they will have work cut out against Rays' Drew Rasmussen who has a 5-4, 2.22 ERA record this season.
Phillies vs. Blue Jays
Prediction: Phillies 4, Blue Jays 3
Best Bet: Under 8.5 runs
The Phillies won the first game in an emphatic shutout 8-0 loss. The win was much needed for Philadelphia who haven't had the best of months so far. They start off as favorites against the Blue Jays with Cristopher Sanchez (5-2, 2.97 ERA) starting on the mound against Bowden Francis (2-8, 6.12 ERA).
Here are a few other predictions from Saturday's games
Yankees vs. Red Sox
Expect some runs to be put on the board after the teams wrestled to a low-event game on Friday.
Prediction: Yankees 5, Red Sox 4
Bets: Red Sox (-146), Under 8 runs
Braves vs. Rockies
Braves are clear favorites to clinch the series against Colorado on Saturday.
Prediction: Braves 5, Rockies 3
Bets: Braves (-332), Over 8.5 runs
Royals vs. Athletics
Royals are expected to regain parity in the series against the A's after Friday's loss.
Prediction: Royals 5, Athletics 4
Bets: Royals (-158), Under 9.5 runs
Orioles vs. Angels
The Orioles have a team pitching ERA of 2.97 in the last ten games. Expect them to dish out a win on Saturday.
Prediction: Orioles 5, Angels 4
Bets: Orioles (-159), Under 9 runs