MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Sunday, August 3: Phillies vs. Tigers, Angels vs. White Sox and more

It's Sunday and all of America will have its eyes on the 15 matchups scheduled across the country. There are several interesting contests, including the Philadelphia Phillies vs the Detroit Tigers and the LA Angels vs the Chicago White Sox.

With that in mind, let's take a look at how things are expected to unfold, with predictions, picks and best bets provided for each game.

Phillies vs. Tigers

Score Prediction: Phillies 6, Tigers 4

Pick: Phillies ML (-183)

Best Bet: Under 8.0 runs

The Phillies will have one of their premium pitchers on the mound tonight with Cristopher Sanchez. On the other hand, the Tigers will send veteran ace Charlie Morton on the mound. Morton is prone to giving away long balls this season and with the Phillies lineup including the likes of Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, the props are with them.

Angels vs. White Sox

Score Prediction: Angels 7, White Sox 4

Pick: Angels ML (-136)

Best Bet: Over 9.0 runs

Both teams have struggled this year, but the White Sox have suffered more losses. The White Sox will send Sean Burke, who possesses a 4.17 ERA, while the Angels will have Jack Kochanowicz (3-9, 5.75 ERA) on the hill. Burke could be in trouble early on and the Angels' bullpen will need to hold on to the lead till the end.

Here are the best bets, predictions and picks for the remaining games:

Astros vs. Red Sox

Score Prediction: Astros 5, Red Sox 3

Pick: Astros ML (-160)

Best Bet: Under 8.5 runs

Dodgers vs. Rays

Score Prediction: Dodgers 6, Rays 4

Pick: Dodgers ML (-207)

Best Bet: Under 8.5 runs

Brewers vs. Nationals

Score Prediction: Brewers 5, Nationals 2

Pick: Brewers ML (-182)

Best Bet: Under 8.5 runs

Royals vs. Blue Jays

Score Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Royals 3

Pick: Blue Jays ML (-149)

Best Bet: Under 8.0 runs

Twins vs. Guardians

Score Prediction: Guardians 6, Twins 4

Pick: Guardians ML (-172)

Best Bet: Over 8.0 runs

Giants vs. Mets

Score Prediction: Mets 5, Giants 3

Pick: Mets ML (-164)

Best Bet: Under 8.5 runs

Yankees vs. Marlins

Score Prediction: Yankees 5, Marlins 4

Pick: Yankees ML (-112)

Best Bet: Over 8.0 runs

Orioles vs. Cubs

Score Prediction: Cubs 5, Orioles 4

Pick: Cubs ML (-189)

Best Bet: Under 8.0 runs

Pirates vs. Rockies

Score Prediction: Pirates 6, Rockies 4

Pick: Pirates ML (-163)

Best Bet: Over 11.5 runs

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics

Score Prediction: Athletics 6, Diamondbacks 3

Pick: Athletics (-110)

Best Bet: Under 9.5 runs

Rangers vs. Mariners

Score Prediction: Rangers 5, Mariners 3

Pick: Rangers ML (-148)

Best Bet: Under 7.5 runs

Cardinals vs. Padres

Score Prediction: Padres 5, Cardinals 4

Pick: Padres ML (-187)

Best Bet: Under 8.0 runs

