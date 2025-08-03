MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Sunday, August 3: Phillies vs. Tigers, Angels vs. White Sox and more

It's Sunday and all of America will have its eyes on the 15 matchups scheduled across the country. There are several interesting contests, including the Philadelphia Phillies vs the Detroit Tigers and the LA Angels vs the Chicago White Sox.
With that in mind, let's take a look at how things are expected to unfold, with predictions, picks and best bets provided for each game.
Phillies vs. Tigers
Score Prediction: Phillies 6, Tigers 4
Pick: Phillies ML (-183)
Best Bet: Under 8.0 runs
The Phillies will have one of their premium pitchers on the mound tonight with Cristopher Sanchez. On the other hand, the Tigers will send veteran ace Charlie Morton on the mound. Morton is prone to giving away long balls this season and with the Phillies lineup including the likes of Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, the props are with them.
Angels vs. White Sox
Score Prediction: Angels 7, White Sox 4
Pick: Angels ML (-136)
Best Bet: Over 9.0 runs
Both teams have struggled this year, but the White Sox have suffered more losses. The White Sox will send Sean Burke, who possesses a 4.17 ERA, while the Angels will have Jack Kochanowicz (3-9, 5.75 ERA) on the hill. Burke could be in trouble early on and the Angels' bullpen will need to hold on to the lead till the end.
Here are the best bets, predictions and picks for the remaining games:
Astros vs. Red Sox
Score Prediction: Astros 5, Red Sox 3
Pick: Astros ML (-160)
Best Bet: Under 8.5 runs
Dodgers vs. Rays
Score Prediction: Dodgers 6, Rays 4
Pick: Dodgers ML (-207)
Best Bet: Under 8.5 runs
Brewers vs. Nationals
Score Prediction: Brewers 5, Nationals 2
Pick: Brewers ML (-182)
Best Bet: Under 8.5 runs
Royals vs. Blue Jays
Score Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Royals 3
Pick: Blue Jays ML (-149)
Best Bet: Under 8.0 runs
Twins vs. Guardians
Score Prediction: Guardians 6, Twins 4
Pick: Guardians ML (-172)
Best Bet: Over 8.0 runs
Giants vs. Mets
Score Prediction: Mets 5, Giants 3
Pick: Mets ML (-164)
Best Bet: Under 8.5 runs
Yankees vs. Marlins
Score Prediction: Yankees 5, Marlins 4
Pick: Yankees ML (-112)
Best Bet: Over 8.0 runs
Orioles vs. Cubs
Score Prediction: Cubs 5, Orioles 4
Pick: Cubs ML (-189)
Best Bet: Under 8.0 runs
Pirates vs. Rockies
Score Prediction: Pirates 6, Rockies 4
Pick: Pirates ML (-163)
Best Bet: Over 11.5 runs
Diamondbacks vs. Athletics
Score Prediction: Athletics 6, Diamondbacks 3
Pick: Athletics (-110)
Best Bet: Under 9.5 runs
Rangers vs. Mariners
Score Prediction: Rangers 5, Mariners 3
Pick: Rangers ML (-148)
Best Bet: Under 7.5 runs
Cardinals vs. Padres
Score Prediction: Padres 5, Cardinals 4
Pick: Padres ML (-187)
Best Bet: Under 8.0 runs