MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Sunday, June 29: Athletics vs. Yankees, Mariners vs. Rangers, and more

Sunday night baseball means a lot of weekend series headed towards deciders. Winning these games is important to keep the momentum as the calendar shifts to the all-important month of July, with the All-Star break and the trade deadline.
Here's looking at all the key matchups from the 29th of June.
MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Sunday, June 29
Athletics vs. Yankees
Best Bet: Yankees ML (-193)
Prediction: Yankees 6, Athletics 4
The Yankees' batting lineup is expected to get the better of A's starter Luis Severino, who is 2-8 with a 4.83 ERA this season. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has hit three homers in the last three games, while Athletics' Nick Curtz has hit five in the same stretch.
Mariners vs. Rangers
Best Bet: Under 8.5 runs
Prediction: Mariners 4, Rangers 3
Divisional rivals Mariners and Rangers meet for the ninth time this season, with Seattle leading 6-2. Despite a tough season, Texas has the best team ERA in the MLB at 3.24. Still, Mariners' Luis Castillo (4-5, 3.69 ERA) is likely to outduel Rangers starter Jack Leiter (4-5, 4.55 ERA).
Cubs vs. Astros
Best Bet: Astros ML (-157)
Prediction: Astros 5, Cubs 4
Both teams head into the series decider on Sunday with identical records of 49-34. The Cubs have a subpar 6.31 ERA in the last 10 games but have been outscored by their opponents just one run, showcasing their strong lineup. They will have work cut out against Astros' Framber Valdez (8-4, 2.88 ERA).
Padres vs. Reds
Best Bet: Reds ML (-136)
Prediction: Reds 5, Padres 4
The Padres will start Stephen Kolek (3-3, 3.95 ERA) against Reds starter Nick Lodolo (5-5, 3.63 ERA). The Padres' lineup has a .238 batting average in the last 10 games. Cincinnati's Elly De La Cruz has five extra-base hits in the same stretch and will be crucial for them to win the decider.
Nationals vs. Angels
Best Bet: Over 9.5 runs
Prediction: Angels 6, Nationals 5
In another closely fought series headed for a decider, both the Angels and Nationals' offences have traded blows in the first two games. Nationals starter Mitchell Parker (5-8, 4.69 ERA) has the slight edge over Angels' Jack Kochanowicz (3-8, 5.49 ERA), but the Halos' offense, backed by Jo Adell (five homers in last 10 outings), should emerge victorious.
Predictions from other games on June 29th
St. Louis @ Cleveland: Cardinals 6, Guardians 5
New York (M) @ Pittsburgh: Mets 6, Pirates 4
Philadelphia @ Atlanta: Braves 4, Phillies 3
Tampa Bay @ Baltimore: Orioles 5, Rays 4
Toronto @ Boston: Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 5
Colorado @ Milwaukee: Brewers 6, Rockies 4
Los Angeles (D) @ Kansas City: Dodgers 5, Royals 4
San Francisco @ Chicago (WS): Giants 5, White Sox 3
Miami @ Arizona: Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 3
Minnesota @ Detroit: Tigers 4, Twins 3