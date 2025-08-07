MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Thursday, August 7: Pirates vs. Reds, Mariners vs. White Sox and more 

After an action-packed Wednesday, which saw a no-hitter by Cleveland Guardians' Gavin Williams get spoiled in the ninth innings and Shohei Ohtani hitting a home run on his 1,000th hit, baseball fans get a little break with just a four-game slate.
The Mariners-White Sox and Athletics-Nationals are to conclude their series while the Pirates-Reds and Braves-Marlins head for their series openers.
Here are the picks, predictions and best bets from Thursday's games compiled using ESPN, Caesar's DraftKings, bet365 and FanDuel Sportsbooks.
MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Thursday, August 7
#1. Pirates vs. Reds
Picks: Pirates ML (-175), Under 7.5 runs
Prediction: Pirates 4, Reds 3
Best Bet: Oneil Cruz o0.5 Total RBIs (+160)
Pirates' ace Paul Skenes takes the mound, leading the NL with a 2.02 ERA, but struggling with a 6-8 record. Thursday's start will be the 24th this season, one more than his Rookie of the Year-winning last season. His matchup with Reds' offensive leader, Elly De La Cruz, will be one to watch out for. Cincinnati remains just outside the NL Wild Card spots with a 60-55 record.
#2. Mariners vs. White Sox
Picks: Mariners ML (-290), Under 7.5 runs
Prediction: Mariners 4, White Sox 2
Best Bet: Eugenio Suarez u1.5 Total Bases (-175)
New additions Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor have homered in the first two games of the series. The Mariners' offence has combined for 16 runs over the first two games and is expected to do the same behind starter Logan Gilbert (3-4, 3.45 ERA). He will duel Shane Smith (3-7, 4.25 ERA) from the White Sox.
#3. Braves vs. Marlins
Picks: Braves ML (-115), Under 8.5 runs
Prediction: Braves 4, Marlins 3
Best Bet: Eury Perez u5.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-102)
After several years, the Marlins find themselves ahead of the Braves in the NL East standings in August. After sweeping the Yankees, they were able to get a game out of the Astros. Eury Perez (4-3, 2.70) for Miami battles Atlanta's Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 5.68 ERA) in what is expected to be a closely fought encounter.
#4. Athletics vs. Nationals
Picks: Athletics ML (-135), Over 9.5 runs
Prediction: A's 6, Nationals 5
Best Bet: Josh Bell o0.5 Total RBIs (+190)
The A's and Nats head for the series decider on Thursday after Washington's walk-off win in Game 2 broke their six-game losing streak. After 16 runs in the opener, the Athletics' offence was restricted to a one-run game. They will be facing Nationals' Mitchell Parker (7-11, 5.35 ERA) and trying to back up their starter, Jacob Lopez (4-6, 3.99 ERA).