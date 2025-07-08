MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Tuesday, July 8: Orioles vs. Mets, Yankees vs. Mariners, and more

We're now just a week away from the All-Star break and, thereafter, 15 days away from the MLB trade deadline. With so many things underway, franchise and players are both trying to give their best and when that happens, it usually means exciting baseball.
Tuesday hosts a lot of interesting matchups, including the Baltimore Orioles vs the New York Mets and the New York Yankees vs the Seattle Mariners. Let's take a look at how each game is expected to play out:
Orioles vs. Mets
Score Prediction: Mets 6, Orioles 4
Pick: Over 9.5 runs (-110)
Best Bet (Player Prop): Clay Holmes Over 4.5 Strikeouts
Clay Holmes (8–4, 2.99 ERA) has been impressive this summer and his strikeout projection should be cleared since Baltimore strikes out a lot against right-handed pitchers. The Mets' offense is coming together in the last few weeks and pitching hasn't been a strong suit of the Orioles.
Yankees vs. Mariners
Score Prediction: Yankees 6, Mariners 3
Pick: Under 9.5 runs (-115)
Best Bet: Aaron Judge Over 0.5 RBI (+110)
Logan Gilbert might have been good this season, but he'll face a lineup consisting of Aaron Judge, who is a home run threat every time he steps to the plate. While Will Warren doesn't exactly mean guaranteed win for the Yankees, they should win this one since their team is due for a winning run.
Tigers vs. Rays
Score Prediction: Tigers 5, Rays 4
Pick: Over 9.5 runs (-110)
Best Bet (Player Prop): Brandon Lowe Over 1.5 Total Bases (+125)
The Tigers will have Jack Flaherty on the mound, while the Rays will have Ryan Pepiot. Flaherty has struggled this season, but he's a good pitcher on his day and he will outlast Pepiot in this game.
Reds vs. Marlins
Score Prediction: Reds 5, Marlins 3
Pick: Under 9.0 runs (-110)
Best Bet: Elly De La Cruz Anytime Home Run (+475)
With Nick Martinez on the mound, the Reds are in a lock for a win here against the lowly Marlins offense. Elly De La Cruz is due for a big hit and when he shines, the Reds always go home happy.
Twins vs. Cubs
Score Prediction: Twins 5, Cubs 3
Pick: Under 9.0 runs (-112)
Best Bet (Player Prop): Carlos Correa Over 0.5 Hits (+105)
Shota Imanaga takes the mound for the Cubs and since his return, he hasn't exactly gone deep in his starts, not lasting till the sixth inning. Against the Twins, he'll be tested against the likes of Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa and more.
Cardinals vs. Nationals
Score Prediction: Cardinals 5, Nationals 4
Pick: Over 8.5 runs (-110)
Best Bet (Player Prop): Willson Contreras Over 0.5 RBI (+120)
Sonny Gray takes the hill for the Cardinals and he should provide punch from the mound. The team is coming off a shutout loss against the Cubs and their offense will likely get back in hitting their way to win against the Nationals whose bullpen has been shaky this season.
White Sox vs. Blue Jays
Score Prediction: Blue Jays 6, White Sox 3
Pick: Under 8.5 runs (-108)
Best Bet (Player Prop): Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Over 0.5 RBI (+130)
The Blue Jays just took the lead in the AL East, and they'll be motivated not to let it slide to the Yankees, who have been on a rough patch. Their task becomes easier since they'll be facing a 30-61 White Sox team.
Here's the prediction, picks and best bet for rest of the matchups on Tuesday:
Rockies vs. Red Sox
Score Prediction: Red Sox 7, Rockies 4
Pick: Over 9.0 runs (-105)
Best Bet (Player Prop): Brayan Bello Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+150)
Pirates vs. Royals
Score Prediction: Royals 4, Pirates 2
Pick: Under 8.5 runs (-115)
Best Bet (Player Prop): Jonathan India Over 0.5 RBI (+120)
Dodgers vs. Brewers
Score Prediction: Dodgers 3, Brewers 2
Pick: Under 8.5 runs (-110)
Best Bet (Player Prop): Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+360)
Guardians vs. Astros
Score Prediction: Astros 6, Guardians 2
Pick: Under 7.0 runs (-115)
Best Bet (Player Prop): Jose Altuve Over 1.5 Total Bases (+145)
Rangers vs. Angels
Score Prediction: Angels 4, Rangers 3
Pick: Under 8.5 runs (-110)
Best Bet (Player Prop): Mike Trout Over 0.5 Hits (+115)
Padres vs. Diamondbacks
Score Prediction: Padres 7, Diamondbacks 5
Pick: Over 8.5 runs (-110)
Best Bet (Player Prop): Fernando Tatis Jr. Anytime Home Run (+400)
Phillies vs. Giants
Score Prediction: Giants 4, Phillies 3
Pick: Under 8.0 runs (-110)
Best Bet (Player Prop): Trea Turner Over 1.5 Total Bases (+125)