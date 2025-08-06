MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Wednesday, Aug. 6: Rangers vs. Yankees, Rockies vs. Blue Jays, and more

In the stretch that matters the most, some MLB teams are falling from grace while others are looking to ride some momentum as they settle into the postseason spots. Wednesday offers a full 15-game slate for bettors.

Here are the picks, predictions and best bets from Wednesday's games compiled using DraftKings, Ceasar's and ESPN Sportsbooks.

MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Wednesday, August 6

Rangers vs. Yankees

Picks: Yankees ML (-135), Over 8.5 runs

Prediction: Yankees 5, Rangers 4

Best Bet: Cody Bellinger o0.5 Total RBIs (+185)

The Rangers shut out the Yankees on the back of eight scoreless innings from Nathan Eovaldi. They will look to win on Wednesday to hand New York a sweep.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays

Picks: Blue Jays ML (-215), Over 11.5 runs

Prediction: Blue Jays 7, Rockies 4

Best Bet: Kevin Gausman u5.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-110)

The Blue Jays are clear favorites to sweep the Rockies who are looking to avoid one of the worst league records of all time.

Angels vs. Rays

Picks: Rays ML (-125), Over 8.5 runs

Prediction: Rays 5, Angels 4

Best Bet: Christopher Morel o0.5 Total RBIs (+165)

It's an uphill battle for either the Angels or Rays to make the playoffs from this position as they play their series decider on Wednesday.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals

Picks: Dodgers ML (-205), Under 8.5 runs

Prediction: Dodgers 4, Cardinals 3

Best Bet: Ivan Herrera o0.5 Total RBIs (+265)

Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 2.40 ERA) will re-take the mound after leaving early in his previous start. The Dodgers will look to stretch out their 3.0 game NL West lead.

Marlins vs. Astros

Picks: Astros ML (-120), Over 8.5 runs

Prediction: Astros 5, Marlins 4

Best Bet: Kyle Stowers o0.5 Total RBIs (+185)

The Astros have looked strong against a Marlins team who were on a good run of form. Spencer Arrighetti (1-1, 5.59 ERA) will look to deal the series-sweeping win.

Red Sox vs. Royals

Picks: Red Sox ML (-150), Under 8.5 runs

Prediction: Red Sox 4, Royals 3

Best Bet: James Wood o0.5 Total RBIs (+195)

With a 23-7 record in their last 30 games, the Red Sox have created a sizeable 3.5 games lead over the AL Wild Card cutoff.

Here are the rest of the predictions:

Baltimore @ Philadelphia: Phillies 4, Orioles 3

San Francisco @ Pittsburgh: Giants 4, Pirates 3

Cleveland @ New York (M): Mets 4, Guardians 3

Minnesota @ Detroit: Tigers 5, Twins 4

Cincinnati @ Chicago (C): Cubs 5, Reds 4

Milwaukee @ Atlanta: Braves 4, Brewers 3

Chicago (WS) @ Seattle: Mariners 5, White Sox 2

San Diego @ Arizona: Padres 5, Diamondbacks 4

Athletics @ Washington: A's 4, Nationals 3

