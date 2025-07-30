MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Wednesday, July 30: Giants vs. Pirates, Padres vs. Mets, and more

The start of the MLB week has set up some exciting clashes between teams as they round off their series on Wednesday.
With a day to go before the deadline, there are expectations of mid-game trades going down as well. Here are the top picks, best prop bets and predictions from all the games on Wednesday compiled from ESPN, Fan Duel and Ceasar's Sportsbooks.
MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Wednesday, July 30
Giants vs. Pirates
Picks: Giants ML (-205), Under 7.5 runs
Prediction: Giants 4, Pirates 3
Best Bet: Logan Webb u6.5 Strikeouts Thrown (+128)
Against the odds, Pittsburgh has taken the first two games of the series. Giants will look to break their five-game losing streak as ace Logan Webb (9-8, 3.38 ERA) takes the mound.
Padres vs. Mets
Picks: Mets ML (-120), Over 8.5 runs
Prediction: Mets 5, Padres 4
Best Bet: Yu Darvish o4.5 strikeouts thrown (-118)
The age factor seems to be kicking in for Yu Darvish (0-3, 9.18 ERA) ,but he will look to outduel Mets' Clay Holmes (9-5, 3.40 ERA) who has pitched the longest this season, in his MLB career already after turning starter.
Guardians vs. Rockies
Picks: Guardians ML (-190), Under 7.5 runs
Prediction: Guardians 6, Rockies 4
Best Bet: Angel Martinez u1.5 Total Bases (-149)
The Guardians start as clear favorites to take the series win against the Rockies after the series opener loss. They sit 3.5 games outside the AL Wild Card spots.
Yankees vs. Rays
Picks: Yankees ML (-145), Under 8.5 runs
Prediction: Yankees 4, Rays 3
Best Bet: Trent Grisham o0.5 Total RBIs (+165)
The Rays and the Yankees have battled eight times this season and have an even split. Tampa Bay will look to foil New York's offence without captain Aaron Judge.
Marlins vs. Cardinals
Picks: Cardinals ML (-150), Under 8.5 runs
Prediction: Cardinals 5, Marlins 3
Best Bet: Kyle Stowers o1.5 Total Bases (+125)
Unlike the Marlins, the Cardinals have all to lose. A loss on Wednesday could push them at least five games outside the NL Wild Card spots.
Angels vs. Rangers
Picks: Rangers ML (-130), Over 8.5 runs
Prediction: Rangers 4, Angels 3
Best Bet: Nathan Eovaldi o5.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-140)
A fiery game on Tuesday saw benches clear following few hits on batters. That tone is expected to continue between the divisional rivals.
Athletics vs. Mariners
Picks: Mariners ML (-150), Over 9.5 runs
Prediction: Mariners 6, Athletics 5
Best Bet: Julio Rodriguez o1.5 Total Bases (-115)
The Seattle Mariners have one eye on the AL West lead, where they are 4.0 games behind and the AL Wild Card chasing pack, as they occupy the third spot.
Here are the rest of the predictions from today's games:
Toronto @ Baltimore: Blue Jays 5, Orioles 4
Arizona @ Detroit: Diamondbacks 4, Tigers 3
Boston @ Minnesota: Twins 4, Red Sox 3
Atlanta @ Kansas City: Royals 5, Braves 4
Chicago (C) @ Milwaukee: Brewers 4, Cubs 3
Philadelphia @ Chicago (WS): Phillies 6, White Sox 4
Washington @ Houston: Astros 4, Nationals 3
Los Angeles (D) @ Cincinnati: Dodgers 6, Reds 4