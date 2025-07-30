MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Wednesday, July 30: Giants vs. Pirates, Padres vs. Mets, and more

The start of the MLB week has set up some exciting clashes between teams as they round off their series on Wednesday.

With a day to go before the deadline, there are expectations of mid-game trades going down as well. Here are the top picks, best prop bets and predictions from all the games on Wednesday compiled from ESPN, Fan Duel and Ceasar's Sportsbooks.

MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Wednesday, July 30

Giants vs. Pirates

Picks: Giants ML (-205), Under 7.5 runs

Prediction: Giants 4, Pirates 3

Best Bet: Logan Webb u6.5 Strikeouts Thrown (+128)

Against the odds, Pittsburgh has taken the first two games of the series. Giants will look to break their five-game losing streak as ace Logan Webb (9-8, 3.38 ERA) takes the mound.

Padres vs. Mets

Picks: Mets ML (-120), Over 8.5 runs

Prediction: Mets 5, Padres 4

Best Bet: Yu Darvish o4.5 strikeouts thrown (-118)

The age factor seems to be kicking in for Yu Darvish (0-3, 9.18 ERA) ,but he will look to outduel Mets' Clay Holmes (9-5, 3.40 ERA) who has pitched the longest this season, in his MLB career already after turning starter.

Guardians vs. Rockies

Picks: Guardians ML (-190), Under 7.5 runs

Prediction: Guardians 6, Rockies 4

Best Bet: Angel Martinez u1.5 Total Bases (-149)

The Guardians start as clear favorites to take the series win against the Rockies after the series opener loss. They sit 3.5 games outside the AL Wild Card spots.

Yankees vs. Rays

Picks: Yankees ML (-145), Under 8.5 runs

Prediction: Yankees 4, Rays 3

Best Bet: Trent Grisham o0.5 Total RBIs (+165)

The Rays and the Yankees have battled eight times this season and have an even split. Tampa Bay will look to foil New York's offence without captain Aaron Judge.

Marlins vs. Cardinals

Picks: Cardinals ML (-150), Under 8.5 runs

Prediction: Cardinals 5, Marlins 3

Best Bet: Kyle Stowers o1.5 Total Bases (+125)

Unlike the Marlins, the Cardinals have all to lose. A loss on Wednesday could push them at least five games outside the NL Wild Card spots.

Angels vs. Rangers

Picks: Rangers ML (-130), Over 8.5 runs

Prediction: Rangers 4, Angels 3

Best Bet: Nathan Eovaldi o5.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-140)

A fiery game on Tuesday saw benches clear following few hits on batters. That tone is expected to continue between the divisional rivals.

Athletics vs. Mariners

Picks: Mariners ML (-150), Over 9.5 runs

Prediction: Mariners 6, Athletics 5

Best Bet: Julio Rodriguez o1.5 Total Bases (-115)

The Seattle Mariners have one eye on the AL West lead, where they are 4.0 games behind and the AL Wild Card chasing pack, as they occupy the third spot.

Here are the rest of the predictions from today's games:

Toronto @ Baltimore: Blue Jays 5, Orioles 4

Arizona @ Detroit: Diamondbacks 4, Tigers 3

Boston @ Minnesota: Twins 4, Red Sox 3

Atlanta @ Kansas City: Royals 5, Braves 4

Chicago (C) @ Milwaukee: Brewers 4, Cubs 3

Philadelphia @ Chicago (WS): Phillies 6, White Sox 4

Washington @ Houston: Astros 4, Nationals 3

Los Angeles (D) @ Cincinnati: Dodgers 6, Reds 4

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More