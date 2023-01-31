MLB Pipeline: Best New York Yankees talent in the top 100 prospects

New York Yankees prospect Brandon Mayea has been scooped up by baseball's most esteemed team. The Yankees have given the youngster the deal of a lifetime to sign with them.

Mayea is a 17-year outfielder who currently plays and trains at the Jaime Ramos Baseball Academy in the Dominican Republic. The team has been scouting him for years and finally pulled the trigger.

With the window for international signings opening, teams are rushing to get their hands on prospects abroad. Mayea is no exception. Although originally from Cuba, Mayea now lives and trains in the Dominican Republic.

"First official look at #9 ranked International Prospect, OF Brandon Mayea, in Yankees pinstripes! The 17-year-old from Cuba signed for $4.35m (@BenBadler)" - @ Farm To Fame

FanGraphs ranked Mayea at No. 2 in their in-depth scouting report. According to reports, the 17-year-old has incredible throwing power and accuracy from his position in center field.

Additionally, FanGraphs stated that Brandon Mayea has the ability to “punish the baseball” with a powerful yet graceful swing. The New York Yankees inked a deal that gives them Mayea's rights, exchanging $4.35 million for the young Cuban.

One of his trainers, Angelo Ramos, compared him to Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers in a phone interview with Athletic Magazine. Mayea will likely not see actual MLB action for a few more years. Meanwhile, the Yankees are making sure they have acquired the right to use him when and how they want with time to spare.

Mayea's signing came as the San Diego Padres agreed to terms with Venezuelan catcher Ethan Salas. Salas, 16, has been on the radar of a lot of pro teams for some time, just like Mayea.

"The Yankees have signed 17-year-old OF Brandon Mayea from Cuba (#9 ranked prospect in the Int’l Pool) for $4.4M" - @ Bronx Pinstripes

Although the MLB rights to Mayea are owned by the New York Yankees, it is likely that he will spend next season playing in the Dominican Summer League. The Summer League is a popular place for young baseball players to hone their skills in anticipation of big-league careers.

Brandon Mayea: The next Aaron Judge for the New York Yankees?

Seventeen years old is still so young. However, if we are to believe the glowing scouting reports about this youngster, the New York Yankees have certainly outdone themselves. For a team that already boasts arguably the best player in the world in Aaron Judge, they could have found a way to keep that legacy going well into the future.

