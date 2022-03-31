"I think those things are needed, quite frankly" - Rob Manfred meets with MLB players to improve relations but mistrust persists

MLB Commissioner Bob Manfred has met with players for the first time since the prospects of a lockout this season were quelled.

In early December 2021, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the MLB and the MLB Players Association which was reached in 2016. A new agreement could not immediately be reached, resulting in a lockout and delayed start to the 2022 season.

It was reported that central to the disagreement has been the practice of tanking, wherein teams who, by mid-season, realize they have no realistic chance at the postseason and decide not to pursue deals or trades that might improve their standings. In theory, this gives teams a higher draft selection and, thus, an advantage in the following season.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Rob Manfred meeting with MLB players in effort to improve relationship post-lockout. Story: theathletic.com/3220787/2022/0… Rob Manfred meeting with MLB players in effort to improve relationship post-lockout. Story: theathletic.com/3220787/2022/0…

"Rob Manfred meeting with MLB players in effort to improve relationship post-lockout." - @ Ken Rosenthal

Several players have openly voiced their grievances, notably pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Gerrit Cole, and All-Star Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez, who was quoted as saying “We all understand it. There’s a thought that the association is weaker than it’s ever been because of all of the younger players, but I think a lot of young players are beginning to understand. We’re all united."

In the end, the MLBPA reached an agreement with the league. A universal DH rule, among other things, came out of the agreement.

Players still wary of MLB Commissioner

Inviting any and all players to drop by the league offices while in New York, Manfred is looking to establish trust. "I said the day we made the agreement that I thought it was important to have a better relationship between the players and our office," he was quoted as saying.

Although Manfred's efforts to advance communication between the league and its players are well-meaning, he is still seen with a doubtful eye by many. Dislike was compounded for the commissioner when he delayed the season unilaterally by two weeks, from early to mid-April. This provoked the ire of many players and fans.

"Bob Manfred after canceling Opening Day" (video) - @ Boston Connr

Having taken up the role of commissioner in 2015, Manfred has been unpopular with the players association for awhile. During the 2020 COVID pandemic, he proposed a 75% cut to player salaries to make up for lost games. Although this move was rejected, the players have not been a fan of his since.

Owners, fans, and players can all breathe a sigh of relief that the season will indeed proceed this year, but Manfred undoubtedly still has a long way to go before the players feel he is on their side.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt