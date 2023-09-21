MLB Playoffs 2023 format: Postseason Rules & New Playoff Format Bracket Explained

The 2023 MLB playoffs will begin on October 3. While we do not yet have a complete bracket for the postseason, 2023 is set to feature a brand new format for the teams involved.

The 2023 season was one like no other. Apart from new rules being enacted such as larger bases, defensive shift restrictions, and the imfamous pitch clock, we also saw several underdogs stake their claim to glory.

Today, we will be exploring the new format that the league has put forth for the 2023 MLB playoffs. With more teams set to square off in October than ever, it's sure to be a wild ride.

How do the MLB playoffs work?

2022 saw the addition of an extra Wild Card spot in both leagues. This means that a total of twelve teams will take the field, up from ten last year. The Wild Card series will be best-of-three, while the Divisional Series will be best-of-five. Finally, both the Conference Series as well as the Fall Classic will be best-of-seven.

How are the teams seeded?

Teams will be seeded according to their performance in the division. As such, the top three teams from each division will comprise the first three seeds, with seniority based on regular season record.

For example, the Minnesota Twins, will be placed higher than the Tampa Bay Rays, despite having a worse record. This is because the Twins are set to finish first in the AL Central, while the Rays' cannot finish atop the AL East, owing to the fact that the Baltimore Orioles have a better record.

As such, the top two seeds will be able to advance directly to the Divisional Series. Meanwhile, the divisional leader with the third-best record will play the last Wild Card team, and the middle two Wild Cards teams will play in their best-of-three set.

What is the new 2023 MLB playoffs structure?

In addition to featuring an extra Wild Card berth from each league, 2023 will be the second year in a row that the Wild Card Series will be a best-of-three. Until last season, the Wild Card Game was a single winner-take-all contest.

With regard to home field advantage, no changes are to be noted. The Divisional Series will be a 2-2-1 format in terms of home field play, while the Conference and World Series' will feature a 2-3-2 playoff format. Heading into the postseason, the Atlanta Braves have the best record in baseball.