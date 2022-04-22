MLB Power Hitter Rankings: Top 5 sluggers off to a good start in the 2022 season

With the MLB season underway, many players are off to a great start at the plate. C.J. Cron leads all of baseball with six home runs, Nolan Arenado leads the league in OPS, and Jose Ramirez leads in RBIs. Will any of these three make the list of top five sluggers?

This article will go through the top MLB sluggers to start the 2022 season. The power rankings will be based on OPS and home runs hit to start the season. Now lets get started.

MLB Power Hitter Rankings

Let's break down each player's season start and check out their current stats. Note: The slashline refers to a player's batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and on-base plus slugging percentage.

#5 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has gotten off to a great start in 2022, belting five home runs already.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the best power hitters in all of baseball and currently leads the American League in home runs with five. Guerrero is the favorite to lead the league in home runs by season's end.

Below are Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s stats to start the season.

2022 Stats: 5 HR, 11 RBI, .304/.377/.674/1.051

#4 Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs

The rookie phenom for the Chicago Cubs is among the leaders in many offensive categories to start 2022.

Seiya Suzuki has been one of the biggest surprises to start the 2022 MLB season. The Chicago Cubs signed Suzuki this offseason from Japan, and he has made an immediate impact. Suzuki currently has four home runs and is among the top players in the National League. His 1.263 OPS is currently third in all of baseball.

2022 Stats: 4 HR, 12 RBI, .343/.520/.743/1.263

#3 C.J. Cron, Colorado Rockies

C.J. Cron leads all of baseball with six home runs to start the 2022 season.

C.J. Cron leads all of baseball with six home runs to start 2022. Cron has been largely overlooked as a player throughout his career and is poised to have a breakout 2022 season.

2022 Stats: 6 HR, 16 RBI, .333/.365/.813/1.178

#2 Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez leads the MLB in RBIs currently and is poised to be a contender for AL MVP in 2022.

Jose Ramirez leads all of baseball with 20 RBIs in just 12 games played. Ramirez also ranks second in OPS to start the season. Here, watch Ramirez belt a grand slam earlier this week against the Chicago White Sox.

Cleveland Guardians @CleGuardians



#ForTheLand The best player in baseball and we have him another 7 years.

"The best player in baseball and we have him another 7 years. #ForTheLand" - @ Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez's stats for the start of the season can be seen below.

2022 Stats: 4 HR, 20 RBI, .426/.472/.830/1.301

#1 Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado is among the top defenders in the MLB and is off to a great start offensively as well.

Nolan Arenado is off to the best start for any hitter in baseball. Arenado currently leads the league in OPS, is second in home runs, and is in the top five in RBIs. On top of this, he also has five doubles.

"Nolan Arenado for NL MVP? @Keith_McPherson is HERE for it" - @ MLB Network

Arenado is also second in the league in WAR at 1.3. WAR is an acronym for wins above replacement and indicates whether or not a player is below average or above average.

2022 Stats: 5 HR, 14 RBI, .405/.468/.881/1.349

