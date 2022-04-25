MLB Power Rankings: Los Angeles Dodgers displace San Francisco Giants in this week's NL rankings - April 24. 2022

The 2022 MLB season has been packed with action and surprises. The National League is likely home to the biggest surprise, much to the chagrin of their American League counterparts. The NL features nine of the top nine position players in wins above replacement (WAR). It has the top three teams in all of MLB based on record, and the top four teams in run differential. The NL features a bevy of talented rosters, so talented that even the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves didn't crack the top five.

Top 5 MLB teams in the National League:

5. San Diego Padres

After a disappointing 2021 campaign, the Padres decided major change was needed. They dismissed their manager and hired respected MLB skipper Bob Melvin from the Oakland Athletics. The team also acquired Luke Voit from the Yankees. And they bolstered their pitching staff by acquiring Taylor Rodgers from the Minnesota Twins and Sean Manaea from the Oakland A's. The moves have appeared to pay off as the Padres are 10-7 with a +14 run differential. The main catalyst is superstar third baseman Manny Machado who leads MLB in WAR.

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres

4. St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals continue their history of excellence in the NL. Relying on franchise star Nolan Arenado and second baseman Tommy Edman, the team has ascended to first place in the NL Central. They are fourth in run differential with +22 runs.

New manager Oliver Marmol has been a stablizing presence in the clubhouse. The veteran presence of Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, and Albert Pujols also contributes.

St. Louis Cardinals v Miami Marlins

3. San Francisco Giants

The Giants found themselves at the top of the league before this week. However, after losing a series and two players, pitcher Alex Cobb and outfielder Tom Duggar, the Giants have dropped to third in the NL. The team is still one of the most feared teams in MLB, however. They sport a +28 run differential and an 11-5 record. With players such as Evan Longoria slated to return, the Giants, headlined by Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford, has all the making of a NL pennant run.

San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants

2. New York Mets

Few owners were as motivated to turn their franchise around than New York Mets owner Steve Cohen. He hired established general manager Billy Eppler and veteran manager Buck Showalter. This allowed the team to capitalize on new acquisitions Max Scherzer, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar. Francisco Lindor has been a one-man wrecking crew at shortstop. He has changed the narrative coming out of spring training. His hot start has proven him one the best shortstop in the game, helping the Mets win five consecutive series.

SNY @SNYtv The Mets have won each of their first 5 series and have the most wins of any team in baseball The Mets have won each of their first 5 series and have the most wins of any team in baseball https://t.co/MLadcz7dzj

"The Mets have won each of their first 5 series and have the most wins of any team in baseball" -SNY

To much surprise, the team leads MLB in wins (12) and is tied for second in run differential (+28) without ace Jacob deGrom.

1.Los Angeles Dodgers

Living up to high expectations is tough for any team. However, the Dodgers have managed to hit the mark. New acquisition Freddie Freeman has performed well in his first year of a six-year $162 million contract. And 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger has rediscovered his swing, proving he's still one of the best hitters in the league. After an early stumble against the Rockies, the team has been dialed in and firing on all cylinders. The pitching staff has done well despite the absence of Trevor Bauer. The deep staff has helped the Dodgers maintain their slim lead in the NL West. They lead the league in run differential with +36 runs.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers Second homer of the day? Stunt on 'em, Belli. Second homer of the day? Stunt on 'em, Belli. https://t.co/NQx74J7INr

"Second homer of the day? Stunt on 'em, Belli."- Dodgers Twitter

While it's still early in the season, winning in April will help lay the groundwork for these contenders as they look towards the playoffs. Which of these teams do you think will stay on top?

Edited by Jason Birkelbach