MLB Prop Bets for June 1: Aaron Judge homers, Shohei Ohtani SB Prop, and Jose Altuve Hits

With a full slate of games scheduled on June 1, there will be some great opportunities to make MLB Prop bets. The 2025 season has already been extremely entertaining, but things will heat up even more now that the calendar has flipped to June.
Looking for the top MLB prop bets can be challenging, but there are stars doing big things every day. Between home runs, total bases, and players stealing a base, there are plenty of ways to go.
Top MLB Prop Bets for June 1:
Aaron Judge Home Run
Aaron Judge continues to put up massive numbers for the New York Yankees, but he hasn't been getting much help of late. Judge has belted 21 home runs this season, and he is always someone to consider when making MLB prop bets.
Look for Judge to hit another home run on Sunday as the Yankees will respond to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Christian Yelich over 1.5 Total bases
Christian Yelich has put together some huge seasons throughout his MLB career, but there was a time when he started to struggle. Yelich is having a huge season in 2025 as he has 12 home runs and 39 RBIs.
If you are making MLB prop bets on June 1, taking Yelich to have over 1.5 total bases is a good bet to make.
Shohei Ohtani SB
Shohei Ohtani can do so many things on a Major League Baseball diamond, and most people focus on his power. He continues to be a player who can create runs on the base paths, and that is going to be something to watch on Sunday.
Ohtani is going to record a stolen base for the Los Angeles Dodgers as they battle the Yankees.
Pete Crow-Armstrong RBI
Pete Crow-Armstrong is an early MVP candidate in the National League as he is having a huge season for the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs will need a big day from their centerfielder on Sunday, and Crow-Armstrong will have an RBI.
Jose Altuve over 1.5 Total bases
Jose Altuve is another player to watch when making MLB prop bets on Sunday. Altuve will record at least two total bases as he tries to get the Astros back on track.