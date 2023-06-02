One thing that we can be sure about when it comes to New York Yankees' Brian Cashman is that he has thick skin.

New Yorkers can be demanding, and Cashman has witnessed that first-hand. The General Manager has been criticized, run down and slammed by nearly every section of the Yankees fanbase.

The executive started with the organization back in 1986. He has worked his way up the ranks and was named the GM in 1998. While Cashman was around for the Yankees' glory years between 1996 - 2000, they have had little success since winning the World Series in 2009. This year, however, feels different.

Over the last month, the Yankees are one of the hottest teams in baseball. The team that Cashman carefully assembled over the last few years is finally starting to click.

Well-known radio host Boomer Esiason recently called out the fanbase for their excessive criticism of the executive.

Boomer was speaking on WFAN Sports Radio and went on to commend Cashman on the job he has done.

"They’ve won 17 of their last 25 games… they’re right there again this year."

Led by 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees boast one of the best offenses in baseball. The team ranks fourth in home runs (87) and ninth in total runs (273).

The Yankees are currently 34-24 and trail the Tampa Bay Rays by six games in the American League East. They are 19-10 in the month of May and have won four of their last five.

Former MVPs Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson are set to return to the lineup this week for New York Yankees

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with Giancarlo Stanton after hitting a home run at Fenway Park

Despite a long list of injuries, the New York Yankees have been resilient this season.

Josh Donaldson and Giancarlo Stanton have been on the sidelines but are set to return to the lineup this week. Donaldson won the AL MVP in 2015 while Stanton won the prestigious award in 2017.

The club has also been without starting pitchers Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas this year.

The fanbase is desperate to break their 14-year championship drought. Brian Cashman and the Yankees currently have the second-highest payroll in the majors behind only the New York Mets.

With that level of investment, a World Series title is expected. If Cashman can deliver a World Series title in 2023, all will be forgiven.

