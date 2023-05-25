The Colorado Rockies play at a higher altitude than any other team in the MLB. As such, Coors Field in Denver is known for producing more home runs than any other yard on account of the thin air.

However, during a game between the Rockies and the Miami Marlins on May 24, fans at Coors Field got a different kind of surprise.

Images began being circulated of the scoreboard at Coors Field looking completely turned off. It was not long before the images reached Reddit, where fans began making a mockery.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Coors Field scoreboard has stopped working"

The scoreboard at Coors Field has a massive area, measuring in at around 8,396 square feet. The Colorado Rockies moved to replace their board in 2018, with the new screen being over 250% larger than their previous one.

Despite the apparent state of the art nature of the board, many fans began to insinuate that the screen at Coors Field is not up to MLB standards. Some even compared it to the Oakland Coliseum, home of the Oakland Athletics, which is consistently ranked as one of the MLB's worst yards.

Judging by the image, all 6.8 million LED lights that make up the massive scoreboard were not working. At least fans can be thankful that the date with the Miami Marlins was a day game.

Of course, several troll-like comments began to roll in from Tampa Bay Rays fans. With a record of 36-15, the Rays are the best team in baseball. Fans on Reddit are never shy about plugging the fact that their cash-starved team is ruling the entire league with an iron first ever since the 2023 season began.

Colorado Rockies were probably happy not to see the scoreboard

The Colorado Rockies dropped their game against the Miami Marlins by a sorry 10-2 margin. As such, it was probably something of a godsend that the team was unable to see their unravelling represented on the big screen.

Now with a record of 21-29, the Rockies once again find themselves in last place in the NL East. With nine and a half games between them and the Los Angeles Dodgers at the top of the table, the viability of their season is in real and pressing jeopardy. Although the issue with the jumbotron was ultimately resolved, the Colorado Rockies might want to seriously consider keeping it off for the rest of the season.

Poll : 0 votes