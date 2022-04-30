MLB Rewind: Derek Jeter leads the New York Yankees to victory over the Atlanta Braves in the 1996 World Series for his first championship

If there's one thing legendary New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter is known for, it's winning World Series titles. The Captain led his team to five World Series championship, one for every finger on his hand.

It was an interesting time for the Yankees. After firing manager Buck Showalter, the team handed the reins over to manager Joe Torre who, while established, had a record of 893-1003. He was giving healthy playing time to younger players that would go on to form what would lovingly be referred to as "The Core Four." In today's edition of the MLB Rewind, we look at the year that began Derek Jeter's prolific MLB career.

Derek Jeter's ascension to greatness began in 1996

“What kind of shortstop is Derek Jeter? Well, a very effective one to be sure. I think he’s a sleeker and leaner model of Cal Ripken. He’s out of the same mold in that he’s tall and rangy, has a great arm, covers a lot of ground and he’s a great offensive player.”~ Ozzie Smith

The Core Four were four players who would go on to be the cornerstones of the New York Yankees era of dominance in the late 1990s and 2000s. Derek Jeter was joined by catcher Jorge Posada, southpaw Andy Pettite, and eventual MLB Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera.

Joe Torre took on the brunt of the media obligations. He chose to give the young Jeter playing time, and the team would go on to win 92 games and win the American League East division. Jeter would play well enough to be unanimously elected the American League rookie of the year for the season. He scored 110 runs and hit .314 out of the shortstop position.

"Derek Jeter finished his career with 3,465 hits -- the sixth most in major-league history. It is also the most hits by a player whose primary position was shortstop and the most ever for a player on the New York Yankee"

Jeter would collect 22 hits in 15 games while scoring 12 runs in the playoffs. During the World Series against the Atlanta Braves, Jeter would go onto have an on base percentage of .400. The Yankees would use Jeter's spark plug out of the leadoff spot to win the World Series in six games with John Whettland being awarded World Series MVP.

