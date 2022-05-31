MLB Roundup: Toronto Blue Jays register 5 straight wins after sweeping Shohei Ohtani and company; Los Angeles Dodgers Trea Turner enters Memorial Day with a hitting streak of 21 games - May 30, 2022

We are now on the cusp of the third month of the 2022 MLB season. Now that the summer months are upon us, the season is beginning to take better shape, and the teams that are losing now look increasingly unlikely to get anywhere near the postseason.

MLB's story this week has been the Toronto Blue Jays, who have wrapped up a long western road trip with a series sweep of one of the most highly regarded lineups in baseball, the Los Angeles Angels.

Your MLB roundup for the week of May 30th, 2022

The Toronto Blue Jays are not letting themselves be forgotten in the hotly contested American League East division. Now on a five-game win streak. The Jays were in Los Angeles yesterday to wrap up a four-game series against Shohei Ohtani and company.

After Shohei blasted two home runs off starter Jose Berrios, it was up to the Jays bullpen to contain the explosive offense in the Angels lineup, one of the best in the MLB.

After a positive hitfest, the Jays rode on the back of Lourdes Gurriel Jr. His five RBIs lifted the Blue Jays over the Angels 11-10, marking the first time the Jays have swept the Angels since 1992, the year they won the World Series.

"The @BlueJays cap off a wild weekend with a 11-10 victory over the LA Angels and secure the sweep in the process. Blue Jays in 60 presented by @TDCanada" - @ Sportsnet

In other news, Trea Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers entered Memorial Day with a hit-streak of no less than 21 games. The 29-year-old finished last season with an average of .338 and has solidified his spot within the Dodgers as a quintessential leadoff man.

"Sign Trea Turner and let these three build a dynasty for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner are the best 1-2-3 in MLB." - @ Doug McKain

The Los Angeles Dodgers are now the best team in baseball, with a record of 33-14. The Dodgers overtook the New York Yankees for that designation after sweeping the Arizona Diamondbacks in a four-game series this weekend at Chase Field in Pheonix.

The MLB season will press on with the Jays in an inclined position, and the Dodgers solidifying their strong grip on the National League West. It should be an interesting summer full of baseball!

