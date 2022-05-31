MLB Rumors: 5 starting pitchers who could be traded to a contender in 2022

The MLB trade deadline is just two months away, and there have been many trade rumors across the league. Let's take a look at five starting pitchers who could be traded to a contender in 2022.

5 MLB starting pitchers who could be traded to a contender in 2022

#5 Zack Greinke, Kansas City Royals

Chicago White Sox v Kansas City Royals

Zack Greinke re-signed with the team that drafted him this off-season, the Kansas City Royals. The veteran right-hander joined a young up-and-coming team that is in a current rebuild. Because of this, Greinke is likely to be traded this summer.

Greinke will certainly garner plenty of interest from teams, as he will have an instant impact on any contending team. While his stats are not up to par this season, he does have a Hall of Fame resume and veteran presence that could become extremely valuable come October.

2022 Stats: 0-4, 5.05 ERA

#4 Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago Cubs

Merrill Kelly is having a career year. The 33-year-old is on a rebuilding Arizona team that is playing in the hardest division in all of baseball. Because of this, Kelly is likely to be traded by the deadline.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Merrill Kelly nearly went the distance tonight Merrill Kelly nearly went the distance tonight https://t.co/V3PNpZf3Qb

"Merrill Kelly nearly went the distance tonight" - @ Talkin' Baseball

Kelly has a 3-3 record with a 3.67 ERA this season.

#3 Luis Castillo, Cincinnati Reds

MLB: Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays

Luis Castillo missed the first part of the regular season with an injury, but since his return to action, he has put up solid numbers this season. Castillo has been a consistent starter over the past four seasons for Cincinnati. With the Reds rebuilding, he will certainly be a top trade target for a contending team.

2022 Stats: 1-2, 4.35 ERA

#2 Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks

MLB: New York Mets v Arizona Diamondbacks

Madison Bumgarner is another Arizona Diamondback who will be on the radar for many contenders this season. The veteran left-hander has been one of the best postseason pitchers over the last 10 years and is having a really solid 2022 season. Bumgarner will certainly bring a ton of value to any team that eyes a postseason run.

2022 Stats: 2-3, 3.35 ERA

#1 Frankie Montas, Oakland Athletics

MLB: Texas Rangers v Oakland Athletics

Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics has long been rumored to be on the trade list. Montas is a top-of-the-line starter who will be heavily targeted this summer. The Athletics have sold away many of their players from last year's team, and it is likely that Montas will be dealt as well.

2022 Stats: 2-4, 3.28 ERA

