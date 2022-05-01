Top 5 father-son duos who played in MLB

The MLB has seen a slew of father-son duos who have played in the bigs, but which ones rank as the best?

The MLB, both in the past and in the present, has seen a number of players who are sons of former major league players. The likes of Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and even potential future stars like Druw Jones, all have fathers who had notable MLB careers. But their stories are just beginning. Other sons of former MLB players, though, showed they could not only be just as good as their fathers, but even better.

So, who are the top father-son duos in MLB history? Let's go over our rankings.

#5 Cecil & Prince Fielder

Former Brewers infielder Prince Fielder

This part of the list has a number of candidates, but we're going to go with two sluggers with prodigious power: Cecil and Prince Fielder. Cecil was a force at the plate, smashing 319 home runs over a 13-year career. The elder Fielder had six seasons where he hit 30 or more home runs, including a league-leading total of 51 in 1990 with the Tigers.

Prince was also a power hitter, and built in the same mold as his father. Prince Fielder hit 319 career home runs, the same exact total as his father did, over his 12-year career that spanned between 2005 and 2016. During that time, only six other players were able to top the home run total Fielder produced. Fielder had seven 30+ home run seasons, won the Home Run Derby twice in his career, and led the entire MLB with total home runs (50) in the 2007 season.

#4 Bob & Bret Boone

Former Mariners second baseman Bret Boone

The Boone family has produced a number of players who made the majors, but we'll go with the father-son duo of Bob and Bret Boone. Across a 19-year career, Bob Boone hit 105 career home runs. Bob wasn't much of a slugger, but the former Phillies catcher was an exceptional presence behind the plate. Bob Boone won seven Gold Gloves and was the starting catcher for the Phillies squad in 1980 when they defeated the Royals and claimed the franchise's first World Series championship.

While Bob might not have been a force at the plate, his son Bret was. Bret Boone slammed 252 career home runs over his 14-year career. Only one other second baseman, Jeff Kent, hit more home runs during that time while playing second as a primary position. Bret was also a solid defender at second, winning three Gold Gloves at the position.

#3 Felipe & Moises Alou

Moises and Felipe Alou

Felipe Alou had a distinguished professional career in baseball. In addition to winning over 1,000 games as an MLB manager, Alou had a long playing career in the majors as well. Across 18 seasons that saw Alou play with the Braves, Giants, and Yankees, amongst others, Felipe Alou had 2,101 career hits. His best season arguably came in 1966 with Atlanta, a season that saw Alou record 218 hits and end fifth in voting for the National League MVP award.

Felipe's son Moises also had a distinguished career as a player. Moises Alou smacked 322 career home runs and was a key contributor for the Florida Marlins team that won the World Series in 1997. While Moises Alou did not produce eye-popping numbers, he did win two Silver Slugger awards and finished in the top 10 in NL MVP voting on three separate occasions.

#2 Bobby & Barry Bonds

Bobby and Barry Bonds

No father-son duo has hit more home runs than Bobby and Barry Bonds. Bobby Bonds was a feared hitter throughout his 14-year career. Bobby hit 332 career home runs in the MLB, and had six seasons where he hit 30 or more dingers. In addition to being a strong hitter, the former Giants and Yankees outfielder could also get it done defensively, winning three Gold Gloves.

Barry Bonds, meanwhile, finished his career as one of the all-time greats. Bonds smacked 756 career home runs, more than any other player has done in MLB history. Bonds currently sits at or near the top in practically every other major statistical category. However, Barry Bonds did not make the Baseball Hall of Fame after 10 years of eligibility, due to suspicions that the former outfielder took PEDs.

#1 Ken Griffey Sr. & Ken Griffey Jr.

Father-son duo of Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr.

Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. are arguably the most iconic father-son duo in MLB history. Ken Griffey Sr. was an accomplished ballplayer as he finished with a cumulative .296 batting average over his 19-year career. Griffey Sr. won two World Series with the Cincinnati Reds and finished his long career with the Seattle Mariners. During this time, he was able to play alongside his son, Ken Griffey Jr..

Ken Griffey Jr. started his career alongside his father and finished it as one of the best players in league history. A Baseball Hall of Famer, Griffey Jr. crushed 630 career home runs throughout his 22-year career. The former Mariners and Reds legend also won nearly every award possible, as Griffey Jr. took home the American League MVP award in 1997, and won seven Silver Slugger and 10 Gold Glove awards.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt