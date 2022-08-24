MLB Sorare: Everything you need to know about the upcoming Unique All-Star Competition

MLB Sorare is what you get when you mix one of the most popular professional sports with one of the most lucrative money-making methods. Sorare is the first game that combines Major League Baseball and NFT's, with the Unique All-Star Competition being just days away.

The way that collecting cards works in the game is based on rarity. The common cards are fittingly the most common, with an unlimited amount of them being in circulation. Limited cards are the next rarest, with there being 5,000 of each limited card in circulation.

Our Marketplace is OPEN. All @MLB players in Limited and Rare cards are up for grabs... starting now. Not to mention, some Super Rares.

Then there are Rare cards, where only 1,000 of each card is in circulation. This is then followed by Super Rare cards, with just 100 of each in circulation. Finally, there are Unique Cards, and these cards are one of a kind for each season.

The MLB Sorare Unique All-Star Competition is starting next Monday, August 29th, and will go live on September 2nd. Let's take a look into what the competition entails.

The details of the MLB Sorare Unique All-Star Competition

First of all, in order to participate in the competition, you must have one Unique card in your lineup. Outside of this one card, the rest of your lineup can be Super Rare cards. Once Week 17 hits, however, you will need two Unique cards in your lineup, with one of them being a pitcher.

Reminder: Unique card gameplay opens in less than a week! Initially, you'll need one Unique card to enter competition.

In an attempt to get people to plan in advance, a schedule has been released of which MLB players are being released this week. It is available on their website, with three different players being released each day this week.

