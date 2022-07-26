MLB Sorare: How to create a roster for the Fantasy Baseball Game

The MLB has just partnered with one of the largest online financial methods, NFTs. For the past year, NFTs have been blowing up as a way to invest money online.

NFTs and professional sports are two of the most lucrative industries. It only makes sense for the two to merge together. The company Sorare started this combination of NFTs and professional sports when they launched featuring pro soccer players.

Sorare just launched a division of their game featuring Major League Baseball players. The game is based around collecting NFT cards of different players. They can then be added to a roster, where players can face off head-to-head against each other.

"Our Marketplace is OPEN. All players in Limited and Rare cards are up for grabs... starting now. Not to mention, some Super Rares" - SorareMLB

The cards have different tier levels, ranging from Common to Unique. Common cards are unlimited in circulation for each card. There are 5,000 Limited cards in circulation, and Rare cards have just 1,000 in circulation. Super Rare cards have just 100 cards in circulation per player. Unique is by far the rarest, with each card being one of a kind.

How to set up your roster on MLB Sorare

Before creating your roster for the first time, you have to open the starter pack. The starter pack gives you enough baseball players to start up a competitive game.

A complete roster consists of two pitchers, a corner infielder, a middle infielder, and an outfielder. There are also two flex spots that round out the roster. They can be any position.

To set up your roster, you first need to go to the play tab in the menu. Then, you need to register your team for the event. From there, you will be able to select your roster from a pool of your own players. Then, after selecting all of your players, all you have to do is click register. You are now ready for head-to-head competition!

"When you forget to set your lineup before the deadline" - SorareMLB

For further details on Sorare's Rare NFTs visit: Sorare Own Your Game.

