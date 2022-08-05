MLB Sorare Power Rankings: Top 5 teams most likely to win the World Series post trade deadline

The MLB Sorare Power Rankings are out as we enter the month of August.

To be an efficient player in this NFT-based, free-to-play fantasy baseball game, one needs to keep track of how teams are performing.

The New York Yankees remain at the top of the pile, while the Toronto Blue Jays made the biggest jump. As expected, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros rounded out the top three.

"How does your team stack up as we enter August?" - MLB

The Yankees used the trade window to strengthen their pitching. Starter Frankie Montas joined from the Oakland Athletics, while the addition of relievers Lou Trivino and Scott Effross bolstered their bullpen.

The Yankees are not having the greatest run, having dropped five of their last 10 games. However, their 11-game cushion on top of the American League East standings allows them plenty of breathing space.

The San Diego Padres came in at fourth, rising two places from last time. Their blockbuster acquisition of Juan Soto was the headline act of the trade window. Now, all attention shifts to the future.

The Yankees' city rivals, the New York Mets, are fifth. They have dropped just one series since the start of July. Their only loss during this period came against San Diego after the All-Star break.

The Blue Jays, on the other hand, made the biggest jump out of all the teams. They leaped over five places to seventh in the rankings after winning 12 of 16 games under interim manager John Schneider.

Enter tournaments and keep track of your team on MLB Sorare

The MLB Sorare marketplace is live and you can now make your selections if you haven't already.

There are four kinds of cards in the game: Limited, Rare, Super Rare, and Unique. Fans can enter their cards into a variety of tournaments and earn points based on real-life performances and results.

"We are LIVE! Our Marketplace is OPEN." - SorareMLB

Based on the experience points (XP) earned, every card in the game has a level associated with it. The cards will earn more XP each time you compete in a tournament.

Tournaments can be found in the lobby section on Sorare’s website. Once the games are underway, it is very easy to keep track of how your MLB Sorare team is performing in real time.

On the live tab in Sorare’s lobby, you'll be able to see a rundown of the MLB games your players are participating in. You can follow the points being earned live. You can also keep tabs on where your team stands in the real-time leaderboard of all the tournaments that you have entered.

