MLB Starting Pitchers for Saturday, April 22: Predicting opening matchups for Yankees vs Blue Jays, Dodgers vs Cubs, Braves vs Astros, and more"

Although the warm days of summer are not quite upon us yet, the 2023 MLB season is in full swing.

With the league's top teams starting to flex their muscles, we may be in the early stages of seeing who will run the league this season. With April 22 being a Saturday, all 30 teams will be in action.

One of the top draws will be the Toronto Blue Jays' game against the New York Yankees, which is set to start at 1:05 pm ET in the Bronx. Jays starter Alek Manoah will be making the start against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. Manoah drew much controversy when he branded the 2-time Cy Young runner-up "the biggest cheater in baseball." The Jays took the series opener by a score of 6-1.

ZT🗽 @NY_EvilEmpire Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Alek Manoah says Gerrit Cole is the biggest cheater in baseball history Alek Manoah says Gerrit Cole is the biggest cheater in baseball history https://t.co/XmQ1XewD4M Since this comment, Alek Manoah has a 6.98 ERA and leads MLB in walked batters. Meanwhile Gerrit Cole has a 0.95 ERA and leads MLB in wins and quality starts twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st… Since this comment, Alek Manoah has a 6.98 ERA and leads MLB in walked batters. Meanwhile Gerrit Cole has a 0.95 ERA and leads MLB in wins and quality starts twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st… https://t.co/oEFpmxsvA3

"Since this comment, Alek Manoah has a 6.98 ERA and leads MLB in walked batters. Meanwhile Gerrit Cole has a 0.95 ERA and leads MLB in wins and quality starts" - ZT

Logan Webb will be taking the mound for the San Francisco Giants during their game at 1:05 pm PST against the New York Mets. The 26-year-old right-hander is nursing a record of 0-4 and an ERA of 4.94. He will face Mets left-hander David Peterson.

The 17-3 Tampa Bay Rays will be led off by Shane McClanahan. The 25-year-old has a 4-0 record and a 1.57 ERA, which ranks eighth among MLB starters. He will play right-hander David Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field at 4:05 p.m. EST.

Perhaps most notably, San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove will be making his first start of the season. The 30-year-old earned his first All-Star appearance in 2022 when he posted a 2.93 ERA over 181 innings.

Musgrove missed the first few weeks of the season after breaking his toe in a weight-room mishap during spring training. He and the Padres will be squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks, a divisional foe.

"Joe Musgrove scheduled to start in tomorrow's game 3 of their 4 game series" - Bally Sports San Diego

Below is a full list of pitchers starting around the MLB on April 22.

Toronto Blue Jays @ New York Yankees 1:05 pm ET Alek Manoah (TOR) Gerrit Cole (NYY) Washington Nationals @ Minnesota Twins 1:10 pm CT Chad Kuhl (WSH) Pablo Lopez (MIN) Los Angeles Dodgers @ Chicago Cubs 1:20 pm CT Dustin May (LAD) Hayden Wesneski (CHC) Colorado Rockies @ Philadelphia Phillies 3:05 pm ET Kyle Freeland (COL) Cristopher Sanchez (PHI) New York Mets @ San Francisco Giants 1:05 pm PT Logan Webb (SFG) David Peterson (NYM) Chicago White Sox @ Tampa Bay Rays 4:10 pm ET Dylan Cease (CWS) Shane McClanahan (TBR) Cincinnati Reds @ Pittsburgh Pirates 6:35 pm ET Luis Cessa (CIN) Rich Hill (PIT) Detroit Tigers @ Baltimore Orioles 7:05 pm ET Joey Wentz (DET) Kyle Gibson (BAL) Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers 6:05 pm CT Shintaro Fujinami (OAK) Andrew Heaney (TEX) Boston Red Sox @ Milwaukee Brewers 6:10 pm CT Garret Whitlock (BOS) Wade Miley (MIL) Houston Astros @ Atlanta Braves 7:20 pm ET Framber Valdez (HOU) Kyle Wright (ATL) San Diego Padres @ Arizona Diamondbacks 6:10 pm MT Joe Musgrove (SDP) Merrill Kelly (ARZ)

Get ready for another Saturday jam-packed with MLB action

From the Manoah-Cole saga to the return of disgraced young stud Fernando Tatis Jr. to the San Diego Padres, April 22 is bound to be action-packed. All teams will be vying for victories in order to remain competitive before the warmer weather thins out the pack.

