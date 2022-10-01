MLB Stat Leaders: Who is leading in home runs in 2022?

Home runs have been one of the biggest features in MLB during the 2022 season. Indeed, some historical records are being challenged. The 2022 season has also treated fans to some pleasant surprises on the home run leaderboard.

Let's take a look at who has hit the most home runs so far in 2022.

5 - Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves.

The Atlanta Braves have had one heck of a season. They have traded spots with the New York Mets for the top position in the NL East all season long. Since the departure of Freddie Freeman, players have had to step up in a big way.

Chief among the Braves to do so has been infielder Austin Riley. A silver slugger last year with 33 homers, Riley has upped his number to 38 this year. This ties him up for fifth place on the MLB leaderboard.

4 - Mike Trout, LA Angels

Mike Trout has been, well, Mike Trout. The stocky LA Angels outfielder has hit 38 long ones so far this season, more than any other player in the AL West. Trout has hit the most long balls since 2019, when he was crowned AL MVP.

Despite Trout's incredible hitting, the Angels have missed the playoffs for the eighth year in a row. This is causing Angels fans to lose their patience with Trout and his ability to get things done for his team.

3 - Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets.

The New York Mets will not be regretting their decision to re-sign first baseman Pete Alonso. On the eve of the season, the Mets reached terms with Alonso and signed him to a one-year deal worth about $7.4 million.

In a contract year, Alonso did not disappoint in any way. He has hit 40 home runs, second only to his 2019 showing when he hit 53 and was crowned Rookie of the Year.

2 - Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs.

Nobody ever expected to see veteran Kyle Schwarber near the top of a list like this. Schwarber made the move to the Philadelphia Phillies this season. Playing alongside big bats like Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos, Schwarber really found his way. Schwarber has hit a career-high 42 home runs this season.

1 - Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays.

It is no surprise to anyone that New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge tops our list. With 61 home runs, not only is Judge the top player this season, he is also tied for the most in a season in history. Judge has six games to break Roger Maris' 61-year old record.

What do you think of these players? Will their good fortune continue for their teams into the postseason? Let us know below.

