MLB Stats: What base is stolen the most in baseball? 

The stolen base is one of the most exciting plays in the MLB. The cat-and-mouse game between runner and pitcher never ceases to add a layer of excitement and anticipation to the game.

"Back when the stolen base was the most exciting play in baseball…" - @ 80s Sports N Stuff

A steal occurs when a player, who is already on base, attempts to take the next base while the pitcher is facing the hitter. If the runner gets too far off of the original base, the pitcher can throw to the baseman to get him out.

The player normally decides to run when the pitcher delivers his pitch. At this point, it is up to the catcher to throw the ball to the base that the runner is attempting to steal. If the catcher is successful, then the runner in question has been caught stealing.

Among active MLB players, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has the highest rate of catching runners, gunning down just over 40% in his career.

Stealing bases is not easy, and it is becoming even more difficult to do. 1999 was the year with the most stolen bases in MLB history, with 1,959 bags being swiped over the course of the season.

In 2022, it was down to 1,261. This indicates the trajectory of catchers getting smarter and scouting reports coming into play in the league.

MLB Stats @MLBStats Jon Berti has set the @Marlins franchise record with his 21st consecutive stolen base. Jon Berti has set the @Marlins franchise record with his 21st consecutive stolen base. https://t.co/IimCzcKCzl

"Jon Berti has set the @Marlins franchise record with his 21st consecutive stolen base." - @ MLB Stats

In 2022, the Texas Rangers were the team who swiped the most bases, with 128. Jon Berti of the Miami Marlins was the player with the most steals, with 41. As a team, the Marlins came second in steals with 122.

Statistically, second base has been stolen more than third and home plate combined. This is because second base is the farthest base for the catcher, making it the most difficult to throw to.

Moreover, stealing third base is often seen as excessively risky due to the fact that the runner is already in scoring position when he is stationed at second base.

In the MLB, a stolen base can change the game

Base stealing is an art that continues to be one of the most fascinating parts of the MLB. Some players know how to steal like pros and often get away with it.

In 2023, a new pitch-clock rule will ensure that pitchers deliver pitches under a certain time limit. Some believe this could increase the number of steals that we see.

