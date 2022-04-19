"MLB The Show 22": Everything you need to know about pinpoint pitching

San Diego Studios has just dropped their latest iteration of the game with "MLB The Show 22." From a pitching perspective, there are five options to choose from: classic pitching, pulse pitching, pure analog pitching, meter pitching, and pinpoint pitching.

Today, we tackle the most complex but most reliable pitching method of them all, pinpoint pitching. This pitching method is the hardest to get used to because of the complicated mechanics, but if you are up for the task and want to level up your game, this should certainly be your go-to choice!

Pinpoint pitching: a breakdown of "MLB The Show" newest pitching feature

Jacob deGrom using pinpoint pitching (Photo courtesy of Scuffy McGee TV)

Pinpoint pitching is a relatively new feature in "MLB The Show." It was only added last year with the aim of giving users the purest and most accurate control in hurling the ball. Most competitive players of the game use this method as it gives them the best chance to dominate the game by pitching.

To start off, you can toggle pinpoint pitching in the gameplay settings area. You will notice a big circle that has a transparent line in the middle. The transparent line pattern varies depending on the pitch that will be thrown. In the example above, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is attempting to use a four-seam fastball; thus, the north to south direction, which is pretty straightforward.

It is different and more complex when throwing a cutter, a changeup, a curve, and a slider.

The objective is to trace and follow the line with the right analog stick for console users. You will need to follow the speed of the trace and the shape of the trace as well. Contracting circles will also show up and will show where your pitch will land. You need to accurately trace the figures that are represented by the transparent line with the right timing and have the contracting circles when they overlap one another to have the perfect pitch.

Green is an indicator that the speed is correct, yellow is okay, and red is poor timing. Make sure that you hit the right speed when tracing the line.

Three elements can be considered whether a pitch is perfect or not. Speed shows how fast you toggle the analog in the first part of the pitch, time which indicates if you have connected with the contracting circle, and direction which shows if you end up smacking dab in the circle or where it veered to the left or to the right.

It is indeed the hardest way to pitch in the game, but if a player masters it through practice, it will certainly give the opponent a hard time hitting the ball.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt