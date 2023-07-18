MLB The Show 23 Best Cards: 99 overall Ronald Acuna Jr. attributes, how to unlock, and more

MLB The Show 23 has become a massive hit among baseball fans since its release in March. Season 3 of the simulation game is currently live and it's come with a lot of new cards and new collection rewards.

One of the most prominent cards in the Set 3 Collection Choice Packs that you can unlock includes Ronald Acuna Jr., who has a 99 OVR. Fans can unlock the Atlanta Braves star after collecting 150 Set 3 cards.

Acuna has been one of the top performers in the MLB this season and is a frontline MVP candidate. It's safe to say that players will need to spend a few hours collecting cards to unlock the Braves talisman. According to some, it's worth the effort.

Here are Acuna's key attributes that are featured on his Season 3 card:

CON R: 125

CON L: 125

POW R: 102

POW L: 115

VIS: 111

DISC: 96

CLT: 125

BUNT: 35

DBUNT: 25

DUR: 99

FLD: 88

ARM: 99

ACC: 94

REACH: 82

SPD: 90

STEAL: 99

BR AGG: 99

What are the Set 3 collection Rewards in MLB The Show 23?

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr.

Season 3 of MLB The Show 23 has plenty of rewards in store. Although unlocking Ronald Acuna Jr's 99 OVR card may be time-consuming, there are a few exciting cards that you can get your hands on early in the set.

Once you obtain 50 cards, you can get a 99 OVR All-Star card of Cincinnati Reds pitcher Alexis Diaz. After collecting 90 cards you will receive Hall of Fame pitcher Hilton Smith as your reward. Interestingly, Smith can be used as a hitter.

At 120 cards, you can yield the iconic Jackie Robinson, who became the first African American to play in the MLB in the modern era. Once you accumulate 190 cards, you can unlock 99 OVR Austin Riley.

