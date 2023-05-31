MLB The Show 23 Championship Series: How to participate, top prizes, tournament format, and more

MLB The Show 23 has become a fan favorite among the baseball community since its release in March. The Championship series, the game's pro-level event, has now become the talk of the town.
The highly-awaited series will feature two major tournaments with mega cash prizes as rewards. Each event will have eight qualifiers that will be hosted on PS5 Tournaments.
Fans can sign up for the competition with the game card, which will open on the day of each qualifier for the tournament. Those who wish to participate can visit the PS5 Tournaments section of the game on the day of the qualifiers to begin their quest.
However, players need to perform well in their bracket in order to earn points which will help them climb the leaderboard. Only the best will get a shot at playing in the final of the Championship Series on MLB The Show 23.
MLB The Show 23 Championship series: Tournament format and prizes
The Championship Series on MLB The Show 23 commences with the qualifiers this weekend on Saturday, June 3rd. The qualifiers will put players into a 32-player bracket, and they'll get Championship Points based on how they perform in these brackets.
The Top 12 point leaders following the conclusion of the eight qualifiers will directly make it to the Finals and compete for the first prize worth $25,000. The remaining of the Top 75 after the qualifiers will then play in a wild card bracket, and the top 4 from this bracket will also make it to the Finals.
Here is the full schedule for the Championship Series on MLB The Show 23:
- Qualifiers: June 3-4, June 10-11, June 17-18 and June 24-25
- Wild Card qualifiers: July 14, July 15 and July 16
- Group Stage: July 21
- Semi-Finals: July 22
- Finals: July 23
The Finals of the grand event will broadcast live as 16 Players fight for their share of $50,000 over three days (July 21 – 23, 2023).
Here is the breakdown of prizes for the winners, runners-up, and more:
- 1st place: $25,000
- 2nd place: $10,000
- 3rd - 4th place: $5,000
- 5th - 6th place: $1,500
- 7th - 8th place: $1,000