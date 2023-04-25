MLB The Show 23 Lefty Loosey Mystery Missions: Tips and tricks to complete in the quickest time

MLB The Show 23 has plenty of exciting mystery missions in the Mini Seasons game mode. One of the most intriguing and popular parts of the Mystery Mission is the Lefty Loosey campaign.

Although the mission can be hard to complete, there is a lot of fun involved in the task itself. If you find any difficulties in finishing the challenges, we can help you with a few tips and tricks to make the process easier.

There are a total of four Mystery Missions in Mini Seasons. Two of them are on the Lefty Loosey mode, while there is one on each of the respective remaining modes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Complete MLB The Show 23 Lefty Loosey Mystery Missions in quick time

MLB The Show 23 Lefty Loosey Mystery Missions

The first Lefty Loosey Mystery Mission is probably the easiest to complete. You just need to lose five games in a season on rookie difficulty.

If you lose the first five games by just starting and quitting, you will quickly complete the Mystery Mission and get a free MLB The Show 23 pack.

The second mission is slightly more complex. Users will need to hit into three double plays, in a single game. Even though this is a hard mission to complete, you will only receive one Show pack.

How many game modes are there in MLB The Show 23 Mini Seasons?

There are three game modes available in MLB The Show 23 Mini Seasons. They are the Classic mode, the team Affinity mode and the Lefty Loosey mode.

The three modes are similar because you play three-inning games in all of them. However, they also have some minor differences that separate them from each other.

All in all, the mini-season challenge is perfect for players to try out the new MLB The Show 23 cards, improve their skills and get great rewards for building their team.

Poll : 0 votes