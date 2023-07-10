MLB The Show 23 Season 3 unveils All-Star Game and Home Run Derby rewards

MLB The Show 23 has become a massive hit among baseball fans since its release in March. The new content and features offer a brand-new video game experience for players.

Last week, Season 3 of MLB The Show was released and it has become the talk of the town thanks to the 2023 All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby rewards. Here, we take a look at the new challenges and rewards that are in store for the event.

MLB The Show 23 Season 3: All you need to know about the All-Star event

Texas Rangers star Jonah Heim

Season 3 of MLB The Show 23 will feature a 99 OVR card in the All-Star event. However, players will need to win 12 games before double elimination in the event to earn Texas Rangers' switch-hitting catcher Jonah Heim.

Interestingly, fans can earn a 2019 All-Star Will Smith (San Francisco Giants Closing Pitcher, 95 OVR) with five wins in the event. Furthermore, 20 event wins will get you Home Run Derby Series Jim Edmonds (97 OVR).

A look at the June Monthly Awards on MLB The Show 23

Amid an action-packed month in June, two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani grabbed headlines for his exceptional outings for the Los Angeles Angels. The 29-year-old won the Lightning player award last month.

Here's a look at all the 23 player rewards that were available on MLB The Show 23 in June:

Shohei Ohtani, SP Los Angeles Angels (99 OVR)

Michael Harris II, CF Atlanta Braves (98 OVR)

Christian Walker, 1B Arizona Diamondbacks (98 OVR)

Reid Detmers, SP Los Angeles Angels (98 OVR)

Ezequiel Duran, LF Texas Rangers (98 OVR)

Brayan Bello, SP Boston Red Sox (98 OVR)

Christian Yelich, LF Milwaukee Brewers (98 OVR)

Ranger Suarez, SP Philadelphia Phillies (97 OVR)

Ha-Seong Kim, 2B San Diego Padres (97 OVR)

Brock Stewart, RP Minnesota Twins (97 OVR)

Josh Sborz, RP Texas Rangers (97 OVR)

Patrick Bailey, C San Francisco Giants (95 OVR)

Gregory Santos, RP Chicago White Sox (95 OVR)

Geraldo Perdomo, SS Arizona Diamondbacks (95 OVR)

Scott McGough, CP Arizona Diamondbacks (95 OVR)

Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B Pittsburgh Pirates (95 OVR)

Mark Leiter Jr., RP Chicago Cubs (95 OVR)

Lane Thomas, RF Washington Nationals (96 OVR)

Dylan Cease, SP Chicago White Sox (97 OVR)

Brandon Drury, 2B Los Angeles Angels (97 OVR)

Taylor Rogers, RP San Francisco Giants (95 OVR)

Ron Guidry, SP New York Yankees (95 OVR)

Charlie Blackmon, RF Colorado Rockies (95 OVR)

