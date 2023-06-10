MLB The Show 23 Twitch Drops: Schedule, best packs, Championship Series, and more

MLB The Show 23 has become the talk of the town since its release in March. There are many different aspects of the game to enjoy, including the Twitch Drops.

Twitch Drops are common in the gaming community and occur when developers often give away free items or resources pertaining to their game or specific topics they are covering in a live stream for fans.

Fans can get Twitch Packs by just watching MLB The Show 23 streams that have Drops Enabled. The drops can be useful as they provide some important resources for your journey in the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB The Show 23 Twitch Drops for all Schedule

MLB The Show 23 Twitch Drops Championship Series schedule

The first “Twitch Drops For All” weekend on MLB The Show 23, started on Friday, June 9 at 4:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PDT) and will end on Monday, June 12 at 2:59 AM ET (Sunday, June 11 at 11:59 PM PDT).

The rewards from the drops can give you a head start in the Championship Series. The Kaiju Takeover Show Pack and Twitch Special Kaiju Takeover Pack are the two best packs in the game.

Here is the full drop schedule:

30 mins – Twitch Kaiju Takeover Show Pack

30 mins – Twitch Kaiju Takeover Show Pack

30 mins – Twitch Kaiju Takeover Show Pack

30 mins – Twitch Kaiju Takeover Show Pack

30 mins – Twitch Special Kaiju Takeover Pack

60 mins – Twitch Kaiju Takeover Show Pack

60 mins – Twitch Kaiju Takeover Show Pack

60 mins – Twitch Kaiju Takeover Show Pack

60 mins – Twitch Kaiju Takeover Show Pack

60 mins – Twitch Special Kaiju Takeover Pack

Fans can also play in MLB The Show 23’s pro-level event “The Show Championship Series” streams to earn even more Twitch Drops. The broadcast will stream from Saturday, June 10 until Sunday, June 11 from 3:00 PM ET to 9:00 PM ET.

Here's a look at the Championship Series Twitch Drop schedule:

60 mins – Special “Guaranteed Diamond Twitch Pack”

30 mins – MLB The Show 23 Twitch Pack

30 mins – MLB The Show 23 Twitch Pack

30 mins – MLB The Show 23 Twitch Pack

Poll : 0 votes