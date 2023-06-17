MLB The Show streamer makes tearful apology after making degrading comments toward female streamer: "I said a poor joke in anger"

One MLB The Show streamer has caught fire after making some poor comments toward a female streamer. Digital Champion has made a name for himself streaming the game. He makes content not only on Twitch but YouTube and TikTok as well.

He's not the most skilled player in the game, and he would be the first to say that. He gains viewers from his down-to-earth personality and hilarious commentary while streaming.

Frustrated in the middle of his stream, he had some choice words for another streamer in the industry, Ashley Sanders. Sanders not only streams but works closely with Sony San Diego, who developed the MLB The Show. Digital Champion told her she was pathetic while making some degrading comments toward her.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

EA🕷️ @Ayrztv @DigitalChampYT @Ashley22Sanders I believed u were genuine till I saw the clip. How do u say something like this while being a family man. Take some time off big bro.. @DigitalChampYT @Ashley22Sanders I believed u were genuine till I saw the clip. How do u say something like this while being a family man. Take some time off big bro.. https://t.co/MI7v4FEHAC

This sent the community into a frenzy. Many couldn't believe somebody like Digital Champion, who has a family, would make these comments. He would later come out with a tearful apology about the situation.

"I said a poor joke in anger.. It should not have been said" said Digital Champion.

Digital Champion @DigitalChampYT To @Ashley22Sanders , my colleagues, her community, my community, and the entire MLB community, I am sorry. To @Ashley22Sanders , my colleagues, her community, my community, and the entire MLB community, I am sorry. https://t.co/YhVGUApmrI

Not only did he apologize to Ashley Sanders and her community, but he also apologized to the entire MLB The Show community and his family. He later went on to say what he said was "wrong, pathetic, and immature."

MLB The Show streamer's comments didn't sit well with the community

Tampa Bay Rays v Oakland Athletics

Ashley Sanders is one of the industry's more respected MLB The Show streamers. She does not put up with any negatives in her community. She wants her community to be a space where everyone feels welcome.

Along with streaming, she works closely with Sony San Diego as a content specialist. She helps echo what the community wants to the people that can make it happen.

She doesn't want anyone to feel bad or not welcome in the community. That's why many were quick to come to her aid. Not only did her fans call out Digital Champion for what he said, so did other streamers.

Frustrated or not, it was the wrong thing to say, especially during a live stream. There's no erasing what he said as it was caught live.

Hopefully, this is a lesson for everybody. No matter how you're feeling, you have to take a second and think about what you'll say before you say it. Words are things we cannot take back after they have left our mouths.

Poll : 0 votes