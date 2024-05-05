MLB top 5 pitcher prospects to watch in 2024 ft. Paul Skenes and more

The days of MLB pitching legends like Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw and others are coming to an end. They're getting old and won't be around forever. Fortunately, there are more than a few exciting young prospects who are primed to take their place. Here are five to keep your eyes on in 2024.

Best pitching prospects to watch in 2024 MLB season

5) Jared Jones

Jared Jones has been electric

Pretty soon, Jared Jones won't qualify as a prospect. As it stands, he's baseball's 56th-best minor leaguer, but he's been excellent at the MLB level since making his debut. He boasts a 2.63 ERA, 0.9 fWAR, and an astonishing 11.41 K/9 rate. He also has an outstanding 90.9% LOB percentage, so runners do not come around when he's on the mound.

4) Ricky Tiedemann

Ricky Tiedemann is likely going to debut soon

Ricky Tiedemann is the Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect right now. The left-handed pitcher is expected to make his MLB debut at some point this season, and he is one to watch. After joining the team, he flew through the minors. He struck out 117 batters in 78 2/3 innings across three levels in his first full season. Tiedemann is very close to being an MLB player this year.

3) Cade Horton

Cade Horton might make his MLB debut in 2024

Cade Horton is the 22nd overall prospect in baseball. Already at the AAA level, it would not be a surprise if he was a contributor for the Chicago Cubs this season. He's their second-ranked prospect and by far the best young pitcher they have in the farm system. While their MLB pitchers have been good, Horton has the chance to really improve that rotation.

2) Jackson Jobe

Jackson Jobe is the Tigers' top pitching prospect

Jackson Jobe is still a ways away from making it to the MLB level, as he is currently in AA. Still, the Detroit Tigers believe in him, and he's the 21st-ranked prospect in baseball.

Aside from their No. 1 pick in 2023 and Colt Keith, who's already at the MLB level, Jobe has the brightest future in that farm system. Look for him to progress through the system and potentially challenge for a spot when MLB rosters expand.

1) Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes is baseball's top pitching prospect

Paul Skenes is by far the best pitching prospect in baseball. He's the third overall prospect and the next-closest pitcher is 21st overall. Skenes has also been electric all season in AAA, allowing just one earned run and striking out roughly twice as many batters as innings pitched. It's only a matter of time before the Pittsburgh Pirates have no choice but to call him up.

