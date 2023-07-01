MLB Trade Deadline 2023: 5 players Boston Red Sox could target before August 1

The Boston Red Sox have not had the best start to the 2023 season. As we close in on the halfway stage of the campaign, Alex Cora's side is fifth in the AL East with a 41-42 record.

Although the Red Sox still have a strong chance of making it to the playoffs, they will need reinforcements. Here are five players that Boston can target before the trade deadline in order to make a push for the postseason.

Cleveland Guardians star Shane Bieber

#1, Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber is enjoying another impressive season with the Cleveland Guardians. The pitcher has managed 85 strikeouts and 28 walks in 106 innings pitched this season.

Bieber could prove to be an excellent addition to the Boston Red Sox if they want to make the playoffs.

#2, Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox

Tim Anderson has had an underwhelming campaign with the Chicago White Sox this campaign. The shortstop has 54 hits and 11 RBI in 239 at-bats with a .226 batting average.

Anderson has a proven record in the MLB and a move to Boston could re-ignite his career. The two-time All-Star can add vital batting depth if he joins the Red Sox.

#3, Andrew McCutchen, Pittsburgh Pirates

Andrew McCutchen has racked up 70 hits and 10 home runs in 244 at-bats with a .287 batting average for the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, as the Pirates are unlikely to make the postseason, a move for McCutchen is on the cards.

McCutchen is a five-time All-Star and has the power to hit big home runs. The Red Sox can certainly boost their offense by trading for the 36-year-old, who is still in the hunt for his first World Series ring.

#4, Alex Lange, Detroit Tigers

Alex Lange has had a fairly decent campaign with the Detroit Tigers in 2023. The pitcher has 42 strikeouts and 21 walks in 32.2 innings pitched with a 4.13 ERA.

Lange is quite miserly with the ball in his hand and could provide stability for the Boston Red Sox in the second half of the season.

#5, J.D. Davis, San Francisco Giants

J.D. Davis has been one of the most consistent performers for the San Francisco Giants this season. The baseman has 71 hits and 10 home runs in 252 at-bats with a .282 batting average.

Davis can bolster the Boston Red Sox offense if he joins them before the trade deadline. The 30-year-old could prove to be a solid option in their batting lineup.

